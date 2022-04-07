The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Mark A. Sadd
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: I am a 1982 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, a 1986 graduate of the University of Virginia with a bachelor of arts degree and a 1992 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law with a law degree.
Occupation: I am the Managing Member of Lewis Glasser PLLC, a 60-year-old business transaction and litigation law firm in Charleston.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Some homeless suffer from mental illness. Others are regular drug users. Others are victims of misfortunate events. A few who appear to be homeless aren’t homeless at all. The city should redress homelessness with due compassion, clear direction and prompt action. That includes both providing services to the homeless and enforcing our public laws. No one in Charleston is well served, especially the homeless, when official policy, action or inaction, intentionally or unintentionally, encourages or allows pan-handling and unsafe living on the streets or in other public places. Charleston has received an abundance of federal money in part for addressing homelessness. I want to explore how the city can help existing public and private agencies to better support the homeless. But, to be clear, it is also Charleston’s primary obligation to ensure that all of the public, including the homeless and especially children, have safe, clean and healthy spaces.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
I first want to know about the current number and demographics of HIV cases in Kanawha County. An evidence-based response is required. I am told that illicit drug use is the largest cause of HIV transmission. The city’s first role is to police and enforce laws that correspond to the incidence of HIV transmission. HIV is not Charleston’s challenge alone. Our response must be inter-governmental.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
The city of Charleston and its capable people should daily ask themselves: What can we as a city do or undo today to create the circumstances for generating wealth for as many people as possible? That means having jobs, homes and good schools. Some things to change don’t cost much. For instance, does the city regulate in a way that discourages investment or encourages disinvestment? Charleston, allying with private enterprise, should engage in directly encouraging new investment in existing housing stock and creating new housing stock for all kinds of people and economic circumstances. Leadership in the public and private sectors must closely collaborate. For example, if I am elected, I will introduce a bill in city council to create a community development corporation seeking private partners for targeted redevelopment, harnessing a number of capital resources, for neighborhoods that desire new investment.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
This is difficult to answer in a few words. Charleston must become a magnet for private investment. City government must and can provide the conditions for becoming one.