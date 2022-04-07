The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Shawn Taylor
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained:
George Washington High School (1984)
Vanderbilt University (1988), BA in Economics and Philosophy
West Virginia University College of Law (1992), JD
Occupation: Self-employed lawyer
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is a result of several factors including (but not limited to) limited education, lack of job opportunities, job loss, death of parent or spouse, fixed income, mental health, and/or addiction. In my experience as a lawyer and as Charleston’s former Municipal Judge, I know that some homeless people are stuck in a cycle of homelessness and poverty as result of attempting to escape mental, physical, or emotional abuse. Offering assistance begins with empathy and coordination of services including (but not limited to) shelter, food, clothing, and access to restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. Who coordinates or provides these services? Again, it takes the cooperation of federal, state, and local government resources, medical and mental health providers, and other non-profit agencies. There is no simple catchphrase or “magic wand” to wave. Homeless people are not unique to our city – what matters is how we choose to perceive and treat them as people, as someone’s son or daughter who need help – even when they may not currently have the capacity to accept that help.
2. What should the city’s role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
I believe in science and the value of professional expertise. Regarding this health crisis, I defer to the recommendations of medical doctors and public health experts with specific training and experience in the field. However, it should be a coordinated effort with public consensus.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
As the father of three older teenagers, they want to make their future home in a city with attractive, affordable housing in a (relatively) urban atmosphere within walking distance to their jobs, grocery stores, restaurants, public parks and entertainment venues. (I’m encouraged to see private investment in redeveloping commercial property into residential units in the downtown area.) Prospective residents and businesses also want/demand access to high-speed internet connections. Finally, it’s my understanding that larger corporations demand a well-educated workforce. Notably, all of these elements require the efforts and cooperation of individual citizens, private investment and federal, state and local tax incentives.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Population decline. Charleston residents leave for better job opportunities and/or more appealing lifestyle options such as described in the section above. Some people leave to be closer to their families, rather than those families returning to live here in their hometown. It is a complex problem that has been developing for decades and cannot be reversed overnight.