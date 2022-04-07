The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Chelsea Steelhammer
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BA Elementary Education; Cornell College
Occupation: Elementary Teacher
1. How should the city address homelessness?
First, Charleston needs to create a low-barrier shelter. This would allow more access to the most basic of services. Charleston also needs a day shelter for those either homeless or facing homelessness where people can access services, fill out forms and meet some basic needs like laundry, email, health and hygiene. Charleston also needs to create affordable rental units so that people of all income levels can afford to live in our city.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
First and foremost, we need to listen to the experts. We need to follow CDC guidelines: a low barrier needle exchange program is the first line of defense. Decision-makers also really need to start listening to the people who have lived experiences with the problems facing the community— what do those most vulnerable need to combat HIV? Where do people run into trouble? What does the city need to provide to help fight this?
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
To reverse the decline, we need to not only draw people to Charleston, but also keep our residents able to stay here. We need broadband. Charleston needs to incentivize small businesses. We need to add affordable housing units for both renters and homebuyers. We need to make the city a beacon of opportunity for all.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Charleston?
I think the most pressing issue is the lack of involvement of everyday people in decision making. One of the reasons I’m running on the Charleston Can’t Wait slate is that we gathered input from thousands of real Charleston residents and put together a platform that they created. We want investments on the West Side, we want to save lives, we want affordable housing, we want justice, we want compassionate common sense. The platform that I’m running on is really one of just compassionate common sense— asking people actually experiencing the problem, as well as experts, “hey, how can we help?” And then actually following through and doing the suggestions and following the guidelines.