Name: Keeley Steele
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BA from University of Charleston, MFA from University of Kentucky
Occupation: Owner/Operator Starlings Coffee & Provisions, and Bluegrass Kitchen
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Every city in every state is dealing with this issue. Encouraging the build of more affordable housing and supporting low-barrier shelters will help folks get off the streets. We know that feeling safe is one of the first steps to recovery, and independence.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
We already have people and organizations in our community doing the heavy lifting to address this crisis. These organizations specialize in outreach, testing, and follow up. Whatever we can do to support their efforts should be of the highest priority.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
Charleston and its citizens need to support our small businesses and stop sending our money out of town. The entrepreneurial spirit is what gives our city its unique flavor. On top of this we continue to see that the arts bring folks from all over to visit our city. A thriving arts, entertainment and small businesses climate will attract new residents and entrepreneurs, as well as help keep the ones we have.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Population decline, and mental health. Our city is ripe with opportunity. I see it, and want others to see it too. I think about how to get people to move here, stay here and return here all the time. We need to be creative, think outside the box, and get building owners to get proactive with their properties. We cannot thrive by tearing-down historic buildings and replacing them with parking lots and cheap chain stores. I love it when we think outside the box.