Name: Shannon Adair Snodgrass
Town of residence: Charleston
Education: Graduated Summa Cum Laude from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy
Occupation: Physical therapist/owner of a rehabilitation company.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is a complex issue that must be addressed with compassion to find ways to address the core problem: mental illness and intravenous drug use among the homeless. We must not ignore that some of these behaviors like IV drug use are illegal. The city as a whole or the people suffering from substance abuse disorder and/or mental illness do not benefit by simply adding services and funding without a well-defined plan of action for a long-term solution. Healthcare facilities and medical professionals need to direct the plan of action on an individual not citywide basis and implement pathways for recovery and treatment NOT sustained addiction. The city needs to support those efforts but remain cognizant of how the services impact other citizens, businesses and the city as a whole.
2. What should the city’s role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The data must continue to be collected to develop a definitive plan of action to address homelessness and the mental illness and substance abuse disorder among this population. This cannot be managed in isolation, when it is a multi -layered problem. The city should continue to participate with the HIV task force made up of state and local officials to address this public health issue, but the plan of action must be directed by the medical professionals on an individual patient treatment basis. The health care facilities and providers like CAMC Ryan White program and WV Health Right offer wrap around services to distribute preventive medicines and medical services for treatment to reduce the spread of HIV in this population. Solutions cannot be programs that cause a public safety issue for all other residents and businesses, such as syringe service programs with no accountability. Charleston should participate in the solution but not add to the attraction of people that use IV drugs.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
Attracting and retaining businesses is paramount to the sustainability of Charleston. Charleston is a beautiful city, but we need economic development that brings businesses that boast good jobs that are attractive and competitive with larger cities. People will make Charleston a place they call home if they have a good job to keep them here. A few things the city could do is to evaluate if the user fee is a deterrent to businesses choosing or staying in Charleston, create tax incentives for both large- and small-scale businesses and promote a “business friendly” atmosphere. Charleston must embrace investments in city assets that will improve education and support skilled jobs. The Town Center Mall property now owned by a private entity, hopefully will be reimagined and repurposed to revitalize that important space next to our Convention Center. The city must provide clean, safe streets, and improved overall infrastructure like broadband internet and better streets and roads throughout. Charleston also should work on streamlining the city’s business registration and taxing process by eliminating bureaucracy and become more business friendly. Charleston has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the river that runs through our city. Charleston can develop a true Waterfront District. Home to a beautiful scenic river, University and Capitol, a future development for more businesses, restaurants and activities that would make use of a wonderful resource. Efforts that attract regional and national youth sports programs to Charleston must continue to be supported. To attract and keep youth interested in staying in Charleston, the city must captivate their parents and truly incentivize businesses with great jobs to invest in Charleston.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The issues are complex, multilayered and cannot be addressed in isolation.
Public safety is crucial to the sustainability and advancement of Charleston. Our police and fire departments are underfunded and understaffed. Charleston police department has not been at budgeted levels in the last three years. I have sponsored legislation to increase officer pay to assist with recruitment and retention of police officers and lobbied for a new police station in the center of the city for visibility and safety for our citizens and businesses. Charleston has had an increase in officer involved shootings and in 2020 suffered a tragic loss of an officer killed while on duty. I will continue to be a strong advocate to support our deserving first responders, so they are safe while they proudly protect and serve our citizens of Charleston.
Homelessness: Those suffering homelessness must be addressed with compassion to find ways to address the core problem of mental illness and IV drug use among the homeless. The solution must include data with a well -defined plan of action driven by medical professionals. The city needs to support those efforts but remain cognizant that the services have to be solution oriented with a pathway to treatment and recovery that is not a deterrent for other citizens and businesses, or the city as a whole.
Attracting and retaining businesses is paramount to the sustainability of Charleston. The city needs to evaluate if the user fee is a deterrent to businesses choosing Charleston, create tax incentives for both large- and small-scale businesses and promote a business-friendly atmosphere. Charleston must embrace investments in city assets that will improve education and support skilled jobs. The city needs to assist the owners of the Town Center Mall to repurpose and reimagine this space. My vision for Charleston is as a safe, clean city for everyone. People will make Charleston home if the city is business friendly with good jobs, clean and citizens and their children feel safe.