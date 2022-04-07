The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Joseph Jenkins
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BS Biology/BA Geography, Concord University; JD, University of Oregon School of Law
Occupation: Attorney
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Housing First has to be the priority.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The city's role should be one of oversight and not micromanagement. KCHD should take the lead, with input from the community, because it is best equipped to handle public health concerns.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
First, we need a safe, clean city with opportunities for young families so they will want to live, work and raise their families here. Second, Charleston should open its arms to immigrants generally and refugees displaced by wars, such as in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, specifically. This could potentially provide the city with a sizable influx of folks wanting to come to the United States for a better life and their settlement here will serve as an economic generator.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city? Declining population.