Name: Justin Williams
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: WVU: Bachelors in Political Science, Masters in Public Administration and WVU College of Law J.D.
Occupation: Attorney for International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 132
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city needs to work on a strategic plan to ensure the best use of resources. That plan should include the city and both nonprofit and for-profit service providers along with local businesses. All these groups need input to ensure that we address all their concerns and needs. We need to consider all the options to ensure we provide a safe and welcoming place to do business, and care of our neighbors.
I think I’m uniquely qualified to help address this issue because, for the last six years, I have been serving on a community organization at the forefront of working to address some of the issues related to that issue and those concerns. While serving on the board of the Covenant House, I’ve met with members of this administration and the last one, including the mayor, vice mayor and members of council to discuss ways to help improve the conditions in our city. I feel like my experience and voice are a valuable addition to future conversations. I’m ready to get to work moving that forward.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
HIV cases are associated with the problem above, which proves that the city must be the leader to ensure that there is a strategic plan for this issue. To ensure it’s appropriately addressed, there needs to be input from all those who work in and around the subject. The city needs to provide adequate resources and ensure that those resources are being used in the most beneficial and resourceful manner. The city should work with the local medical professionals, including hospitals and clinics to ensure there is adequate testing going on as well as access to Prep drugs.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
I believe that the city needs to focus on making investments that will keep families in Charleston and attract new families through jobs and economic growth in this city and region. The city needs to highlight the improvements already happening in our city and area. We need to talk about all the good things that happen here every day that often get glossed over, including being a city with good economic opportunities, as well as supporting a culture that bolsters a well-rounded life. The city can be the gateway to all our tourist attractions, when those visitors come, we need to ensure we provide the best experience possible; this includes having events that showcase the great things this city has to offer.
I think the city should also focus on working with local organizations, including our Main Street organization to work on ideas on family-centered events that we could bring to Charleston. I’d love to see the city sponsor or partner with local businesses or groups to have more family events around Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween and more kid-friendly components to many of the events that we already have like Art Walk.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The biggest issue facing our city is economic development. Charleston needs to grow our economy to meet the needs of today's world, and today’s working population. The city needs to look to market itself as the destination for remote workers because we can open our city to the transforming economy. We need to work with current business owners to address their needs to expand their businesses. We also must market our city and focus on recruiting businesses that support existing businesses.
The city needs to work to make sure that the new businesses are aware of support programs to help them get started. We need to review those programs and expand where we’ve seen success and revamp, including adding business coaches, or cutting those who have not seen success.
Finally, this isn’t just about business, but our neighbors, and for that reason I recognize that the city should focus on its basic responsibilities, including fire, police, roads and parks and recreation. It's our job to make sure that those jobs are done to the best of our ability and always remain a priority.