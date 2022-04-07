The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Patrick Salango
Town of Residence: Charleston (Ward 14).
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia University and Juris Doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley School of Law.
Occupation: Associate attorney at Salango Law, PLLC.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
We must strengthen the mental health commitment process so when someone is a threat, he or she actually gets help rather than being put right back on the street. The state must expand mental health courts to help law enforcement, the judicial system, our citizens and the mentally ill. Homelessness affects most cities in West Virginia and the United States. The primary ways to protect people and help the homeless is to expand mental health courts and mental health services.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
I think the city has responded appropriately by requesting input and assistance from the CDC and the State of West Virginia.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
We need to focus on bringing high paying technology jobs to Charleston by working with Charleston Area Alliance and technology companies. We must work with the State and Federal Government to ensure that we expand broadband in the City so our small businesses can compete on a global scale.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Public safety and economic development are my top priorities. The city of Charleston has tremendous momentum. Businesses appear to be thriving again as we enter the final stages of the pandemic. The Regatta is back and there is more downtown housing being developed that will increase foot traffic to our downtown businesses. However, to keep the momentum going we must work to strengthen public safety and ensure that our businesses flourish.