The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Harper Gardner Jr. 

Town of Residence: Charleston, Ward 15

Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Science, Physics, Hampden-Sydney College 2006.

Occupation: Director of Sales and Marketing, Bellaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot.

1. How should the city address homelessness?

Every single conversation I have had about my candidacy for council has included the topic of Charleston’s homeless population and how their presence negatively affects the city. West Virginians, and more specifically Charlestonians, are some of the most generous and caring people anywhere in the world, and in that regard, we are a little bit a victim of our success. I believe the adage that a rising tide floats all boats, and if Charleston can attract new businesses that pay B&O taxes, new employees who pay the user fee, and new residents who spend money in those businesses, then the city and the community as a whole would be in a better position to help lift our neighbors who have fallen on hard times.

2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that the lifetime treatment cost of an HIV infection to be $379,668. Many, if not most of the new HIV infections in our community will seek medical care for their condition using public health resources like WV Health Right, the Kanawha Charleston Health Department and state Medicaid insurance. Preventing just three new HIV infections saves us over a million dollars in tax and charitable spending that could be used on any number of other public health issues. Charleston needs to have a balanced approach, using proven and targeted strategies to reduce community HIV transmission with a healthy respect for community safety.

3. What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?

Put simply, Charleston must embrace the future. We need to continue to expand fast, reliable and affordable broadband to every corner of the city. We must actively recruit the new hybrid and remote workers that the pandemic has created. We have to pull out all the stops in recruiting businesses of all sizes and types to settle here. Charleston must lead this Appalachian renaissance and embrace our craftspeople, musicians, restaurateurs, athletes and local businesses that help to make this community so great. I would look to establish new roles with the city that would focus on the active recruitment of both new business as well as new residents to settle in the city.

4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?

I believe the biggest issue facing our city is the exodus of our residents and the “struggle to stay.” Charleston has to embrace the future and become a hub for both new businesses as well as young families to settle in. We have to have a thriving and diverse economy and continue the progress of making Charleston the recreation hub for the area. It starts with jobs. We need to grow the number of businesses located within the city and also embrace remote and hybrid workers and actively recruit them to relocate to Charleston. We must continue to host and expand our recreational offerings and have the city support using our public spaces for fun and unique festivals, gatherings and fairs.

