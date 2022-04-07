The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Heidi Bonnett Adams
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Hood College ‘03, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science & Economics Summa Cum Laude
Occupation: self-employed
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is a multi-faceted issue that requires a wide range of perspectives and methods to address it completely. Many of our homeless population deal with mental health and substance use issues; others are victims of our state’s economic circumstances. We need a nuanced approach that meets people where they are rather than wishing the problem away. This is an issue much larger than Charleston, because as long as our state and surrounding communities lack mental health, substance abuse and poverty services, it is only logical that the population will migrate to Charleston. We need to work with our community partners to create this nuanced, wrap-around approach while always consulting with the residents who are most impacted by these issues. The city should work to coordinate the services provided by our community providers to ensure that there is efficiency of services and a cohesive city-wide plan among the many stakeholders.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
We should look to the success stories around our community and further abroad. In our community, HealthRight and the CAMC Ryan White Program are both providing services to those infected with HIV. Additionally, HealthRight’s harm reduction programs are making a positive impact upon those whose intravenous drug use activity puts them at higher risk for infection. We should continue to partner with these programs and amplify their successes. Due to the high cost of treatment, it is fiscally responsible to explore a multitude of successful and proven prevention strategies.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
We need to focus on developing our social infrastructure and sense of community which serves as a strong bond between residents and the city at large. Research shows that quality of life activities and amenities function best to attract and retain businesses in small cities. Potential employees and businesses want to see the availability of quality childcare, family activities and services, and active communities. By doing what we can to provide and partner with those who provide such services, we can create a vibrant city where businesses want to relocate. We need to ensure that the services that families need are readily available in our community. Families want activities and need access to services that improve their quality of life such as quality childcare. We also need to continue to attract and develop small businesses to provide quality employment opportunities to those who live here already and to attract new residents. The trends to converting unused office space into apartments and condominiums is an excellent stepping stone to revitalizing Charleston. This trend can serve to attract young professionals and families to our city who are seeking a walkable downtown lifestyle.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
As I have been speaking to residents in Ward 15 over the last few months, I have noted two themes. Residents are both concerned about the problems faced in our city but also optimistic about the future of Charleston. In order to keep moving Charleston forward, we must be willing to think outside of the box and embrace big ideas. Instead of patching problems here and there, we need to embrace a bold vision of Charleston as a gateway city to the adventures of West Virginia. We can no longer sell ourselves short. Now is the time to invest in making Charleston the best choice for an active, green space, walkable, bikeable, livable location for our current residents and for those looking to relocate. We must turn the tide of population decline, and now is the time to invest big in the best that Charleston can be.