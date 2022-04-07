The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Sam Minardi
Town of Residence: Charleston (South Hills)
Education and degrees obtained: B.S. from Wheeling Jesuit University ‘95
Occupation: Self-Employed
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is growing nationwide so there is no simple solution, but action is necessary locally. First, the city needs to work with the various non-profit organizations providing services to the homeless population. Currently, Charleston provides shelter and meals at various locations and through numerous organizations. These efforts should be better coordinated to ensure necessary services are available but not so many that we become a destination for homeless from out of town/state. We absolutely need to have compassion for our local homeless (those from around the Kanawha Valley) but there is a fine line. Because of the generous services offered in Charleston we have become a destination.
Law enforcement also must play an increased role. We cannot allow anyone (including the homeless) to commit crimes and remain on the streets. Facilities are available for the homeless so we should have a low tolerance for those who choose to live outdoors and pollute the city.
Lastly, we know this population includes many with mental health issues and we must do better in identifying these individuals and getting them needed assistance. I believe the homeless outreach coordinator was a good addition to this Administration and this office can really help in identifying at risk people with mental health needs.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
1. Mandatory HIV testing to obtain new needles from the existing syringe exchange services in place.
2. Education for our youth concerning dangers of IV drugs and unprotected sex
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
1. New housing is necessary throughout the city. Efforts to tear down dilapidated structures must continue. The recent growth in downtown condo construction is great and must continue to attract younger professionals back to the city.
2. It is past time to begin discussing metro government options with surrounding cities.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
1. Reverse the trend of population decline by attracting young people back to the city. Housing is an issue, but we seem to be starting down the correct path here. But young professionals also need opportunity. Helping our small business community grow is essential in offering job opportunities for residents of all ages, including our youth.
2. Finding a long-term solution for the Charleston Town Center Mall location is critical to our future. The recent purchase of this property is a welcome sign, but we do not know what the long-term development strategy is for the new owners. We recently invested more than $100 million next door in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and now it is time to clean up and revitalize the Town Center Mall location.