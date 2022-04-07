Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Bobby Brown

Town of Residence: Charleston

Education and degrees obtained: High School

Occupation: Retired from the City of Charleston

1. How should the city address homelessness?

There are many families in the city who continue to experience the effects of the opioid epidemic which I believe has impacted the level of homelessness.

We need to identify workable solutions for all by conducting a community assessment of neighborhoods and people. We need both a safe and healthy community.

2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?

Increasing outreach testing and integrating treatment for HIV by increasing involving the Ryan White Program for HIV.

3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?

Jobs will bring people to the area. A business-friendly city and family-friendly neighborhoods will entice people to live here.

4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?

The most pressing issues are jobs and recruiting new businesses; neighborhood safety; a healthy community.

