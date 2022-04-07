Charleston City Council Ward 18 candidate: Bobby Brown (D) Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bobby Brown Courtesy photo Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.Name: Bobby BrownTown of Residence: CharlestonEducation and degrees obtained: High SchoolOccupation: Retired from the City of Charleston1. How should the city address homelessness?There are many families in the city who continue to experience the effects of the opioid epidemic which I believe has impacted the level of homelessness. We need to identify workable solutions for all by conducting a community assessment of neighborhoods and people. We need both a safe and healthy community.2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?Increasing outreach testing and integrating treatment for HIV by increasing involving the Ryan White Program for HIV.3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?Jobs will bring people to the area. A business-friendly city and family-friendly neighborhoods will entice people to live here.4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?The most pressing issues are jobs and recruiting new businesses; neighborhood safety; a healthy community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News HD Medial editorial: A small step into future of energy production WVU rides pair of big innings to rout Marshall Things to do this weekend: April 7-12 Ben Fields: Well played, Judas Priest (Opinion) College softball: UC sweeps doubleheader from WVSU top story In third day of opioid trial, state witnesses argue opioid dependence was well documented Activists prepare to highlight Manchin's millions in coal profits and opposition to climate legislation with plant blockade War in Ukraine could be opportunity to expand WV coal, gas exports