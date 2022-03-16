The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: James Elam
Town of Residence: Charleston, WV
Education and degrees obtained: Capital High School, HS Diploma. Attended Concord University (2015-16). In the process of finishing B.S., Community & Public Health Science (University of the People - Pasadena, Calif.) Holds an active professional license as a Pharmacy Technician-Trainee through the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
Occupation: Former state correctional officer, now employed at a local hospital.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city should commit to increasing more units of public housing over the next 10 years, offer continued support and resources to those struggling with addiction and increase communication and transparency between city hall and all our city's residents.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
We must continue to provide public health resources to our city's most vulnerable populations, provide more access to educational resources for our residents, commit to combatting substance use/addiction and normalize recovery and treatment. The way forward, in my opinion, is to have honest conversations about ending the stigma surrounding drug addiction.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
We need to keep our young people here. Young people are leaving West Virginia in droves. It doesn't help when our Statehouse here in Charleston tries to pass bills that hurt minorities. That's bad policy for West Virginia and hurts our city and state. Welcoming and embracing all individuals not only helps to keep our young people here in the Mountain State, but is also a major economic driver in attracting businesses to come and stay in Charleston. We are a friendly, diverse city. Let's show that off!
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
I would say the largest issues facing our city involve both public safety and public health. Charleston has two public health crises occurring at the same time. The first being the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Luckily cases continue to trend downward -- that's a good sign.) Second, is a culmination between substance abuse, our public safety and homelessness in the city. All the residents of our city deserve to live in a safe, healthy community.