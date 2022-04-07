The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Jay Douglas Hughart
Town of Residence: North Charleston
Education and degrees obtained:
Occupation: Automotive Mechanical Inspector
1. How should the city address homelessness?
This one is simple. Take away their supply of drugs or move their supply somewhere else. When the drugs go so will they.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Again cut off the drug supply and the needle users will go away and infect somewhere else. Stop handing out needles that encourages it.
3. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
These three questions all have the same answer. Cut off the supply of drugs. Stop handing out needles that encourages it. This is a created problem with a radically simple solution.
4. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Lower taxes to encourage businesses small and large. More businesses more jobs more people.
5. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
City wasting money paving, repairing Bridges, sidewalks, ect. Salt is eating up vehicles, roads and bridges. There is water running across roads all over the city due to property owners not controlling free flow of storm water allowing it to run across streets, poor drainage due to poor design, lack of drains or simply plugged drains and ditches. Simple and almost free to enforce property owners to maintain water. Spend a little cleaning out ditches and drains ect. The result? Money saved running a salt truck to these areas two or three times a day. The road will last five times longer without the water and salt thus saving millions in repaving costs. Salt trucks will be able to maintain road safety better.