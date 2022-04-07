The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Chad D. Robinson
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Masters of Legal Studies (MLS) – West Virginia University Political Science/Economics Degree – Shepherd University
Occupation: President, Robinson Capitol Consulting Government Relation and Public Policy Firm
1. How should the city address homelessness?
This issue is not only a problem in Charleston but across West Virginia and our country. This doesn’t mean we ignore the issue at home. Charleston needs to continue to be thoughtful of our un-housed population while maintaining a safe and vibrant community for our own citizens. This is not an easy balance to maintain but should be a top priority.
One of the primary challenges we face is separating the need for those who are suffering mental illness or addiction and those needing rehabilitation while balancing the safety and welfare of our own citizens and their properties. There is also an element of those who come to our communities and cause vandalism and thievery which we must continue to eliminate for the protection of our own residents. Charleston policies need to continue to be adopted that put our citizens first. However, programs in Charleston like WV Health Right, Inc. need to be a continued resource for our un-housed population. While most of these individuals have dependencies on drugs and alcohol or have mental conditions, WV Health Right, Inc. offers services which can help those who need it the most.
Additional rehabilitation services can also be found for these individuals at one of the three Charleston based facilities. Current programs and policies should be maintained and enhanced to deal with the un-housed population.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Health care policies should be developed by agencies such as the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department with direct input from health care professionals. The city of Charleston should participate in those discussions along with implementing policies that have been fully vetted to eliminate HIV outbreaks or prevent rising cases in our community. Health care professionals should provide guidance on policies the city of Charleston would consider and implement.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Population decline is concerning for the city of Charleston and should be a priority to turn such trend. First and foremost, our city is beautiful in many ways, and we must use all aspects of her beauty to keep residents from leaving.
Our Charleston youth must be provided opportunities here at home that that other communities might offer to entice families to leave. Youth sports must be expanded, and this includes first rate facilities that encourage our youth to participate more in these activities. With roots in local sports and recreational activities, our youth will want to raise their children in the same environments with facilities that are more attracting than surrounding communities.
All my adult life I have made the decision to be involved in our Charleston area youth organizations. While serving as president of the local youth baseball and softball league and president of the Kanawha City Youth basketball league I’ve made it clear our youth is my priority. For this reason, I’ve worked while on city Council for the largest investment in our youth by turfing all fields in Charleston for our local sporting groups. This is not only an investment in our current Charleston area athletic programs but an important economic development which will increase sport tourism in our city for many years to come.
Providing more opportunities for our youth and their families will enhance the reason to live within the city of Charleston for years to come.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Safety and comfort for our own city residents should continue to be our top issue in the city. This is multi-faceted but can be accomplished by continuing to invest in our first responders. Our police, fire and emergency service members work each day to protect our residents and we should provide these individuals with all the tools they need to monitor our city streets.
While providing safe neighborhoods for our citizens we should also continue to invest in removing empty and boarded up structures in our city. Investment in removing these dilapidated houses and buildings has been prioritized in past few years and must continue. These structures are not only an eyesore in our neighborhoods but also create safety issues in these communities. This investment along with continued investment in our first responders will help create a safer and more comfortable city for all our residents.