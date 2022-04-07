The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Joey Spano
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: George Washington High School, Concord, bachelor’s degree and WVU College of Law, J.D.
Occupation: Attorney at Pritt and Spano, PLLC
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city needs a coordinated approach to tackle homelessness with private businesses, nonprofits, law enforcement and community health organizations. Charleston will not solve the homelessness issue without dealing with our community's economic problems. We cannot continue throwing city resources that will only encourage more transient populations to come to our city. To speak bluntly, the city must not offer many resources to the transients and homeless. Our city attracts new homeless and transient people daily because there are more free meals and shelters.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
First and foremost, the city must ensure the safety and wellbeing of its citizens. We must ensure law enforcement has the necessary resources to fight the problem head on. As a former prosecutor, I have firsthand knowledge of the drug crisis. I don't think you solve this problem by throwing needles into our city.
Addiction is a disease that takes a comprehensive plan to tackle the problem. To ensure they have the resources available, we need to work with local community groups, including hospitals, mental health professionals, faith leaders, and public safety officials. Once an individual is recovering from addiction, we need to provide career pathways so they can get a job. The city cannot grow unless we handle our drug and homeless crises.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Charleston can keep and attract younger individuals because of our low cost of living. We must prioritize our budget that includes economic development, infrastructure that would allow individuals to work remotely, attracting new businesses, and supporting existing businesses to expand. Young professional jobs must be prevalent to keep them here. The city must clean up its streets and expand recreational opportunities.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most pressing issue facing our city is how I can keep my kids here. As a parent of two young boys and another child on the way, I think to myself; will there be opportunities for them in Charleston so they can raise a family here? I know parents across Charleston are facing the same dilemma. Right now, the city is facing a drug and homelessness crisis, a declining population, and a lack of opportunities for our younger generation.
I think the priorities have been misguided over the years. We must be innovative, open and market ourselves as a great place to live, work and play. We must use our assets wisely and invest in opportunities that benefit the citizens of Charleston. Business as usual is not working.
As a lifelong resident of Charleston and a business owner, I have sat on the sidelines and watched our city decline. If elected to council, I will work every day to make Charleston a city we can all be proud of. A city that is clean, with low crime and opportunities for our youth so parents won't have to see their children move out of state. We have the ability and the know-how, but we need to have the will to make the tough choices to grow our city.