Name: Candice Maxwell
Town of Residence: Charleston ward 5
Education and degrees obtained: I have a BS in Public Relations from WVSU and I am attending Marshall for my Masters in Counseling.
Occupation: Currently just a student with a lot of extracurricular activities in my community.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
We need to realize and look at this issue as a mental health issue. I appreciate the pieces or the Charleston Can't Wait Platform that plan for housing for all and investing in our community, but we need to address the fact that the majority of our homeless population suffer from a mental illness or a substance use disorder. We must provide more services to address these issues, as well as more reliable resources for basic needs.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
As someone who has worked in recovery and reentry, I am pro Harm Reduction efforts. It's in the research. We need to remove the assumed taboo from these situations and make progress.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
If we are going to promote ourselves as a welcome tolerant city, our voting and ordinances must reflect that. We also need to address the need for nice, affordable renting options.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Homelessness. I spend a lot of time downtown and on the streets of the West Side. We have a large population suffering in our city that must be addressed.