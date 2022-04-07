The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Jeanine Rose Faegre
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: High School Graduate/Some College
Occupation: Paralegal
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city and various service providers address the needs of the homeless on a daily basis so as to provide food, and a stable, safe, warm and adequate, and affordable housing.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
There are medical providers and various service providers that are more apt to respond to the HIV cases in Kanawha County.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Focus more on why we have this trend. Housing, facilities and maintaining economic activity are important. The city should work together with housing associations, care facilities and businesses. The Charleston Town Center needs attention. Charleston should be involved with retailers’ associations about shops and other businesses, including other attractions, that make the Charleston Town Center attractive and safe for Charlestonians and visitors. It is important that Charleston be safe and clean. Charleston should take a closer look at preschool care and education, maintain the elderly’s safe living and focus closer on single parent families and their needs.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
There are many important issues. Issues that affect all Charlestonians, especially our elderly and youth. There are various common crime and disorder problems in the city. As a result, public safety problems need addressed through a combination of responses. Our transit system and emergency response systems are critical to our quality of life and economic vitality. The Safety Levy invests in the maintenance of the KRT, which transports people to work, school, local attractions and health care facilities and reaches into every area of life – from public health to economic development. The levy also gives us an important opportunity to maintain the level of service provided by our law enforcement and emergency responders. As we have all learned these past two years, those in the front line are very important to public safety. This includes our nurses and respiratory therapists.