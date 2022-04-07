The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Michael Ferrell
Town of Residence: Charleston (Ward 6)
Education and degrees obtained: B.S. Criminal Justice, West Virginia State University
Occupation: EnAct Community Action, Community Advocate
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city of Charleston should create lanes of opportunity/programs for the homeless to earn an income, allowing them to change their current situation/status. This could them make them self-sufficient, contributing members of society.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The county should consult with the CDC and cities similar to ours who had success with dealing with the spread of HIV. Following a successful model and educating people in our area could reduce the spread of HIV. A successful harm reduction plan that doesn't enable addicts is much needed in our city.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
People migrate to opportunity. Charleston needs to become more attractive to small and large businesses, which would include lower B&O taxes and lease agreements worked out between owners of these vacant buildings.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
I believe losing population, homelessness and criminal activity are some the most important issues Charleston is facing at the moment. Our city could also be bolstered with better employment opportunities.