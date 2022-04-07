The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Beth Kerns
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Associates Degree, Military Science, University of Charleston
Occupation: Retired WV Army National Guard, 24 years Active Duty
1. How should the city address homelessness?
I believe everyone is entitled to the basic freedoms and rights of respect, dignity, food, housing, medical care. I would like to develop a welcoming location for homeless individuals to live. This could be an area for tiny houses and/or tents. There should be shower, bathroom, and laundry facilities available. Other services provided would be a clothing closet, ID Card processing, Work Force assistance, counselors, first aid station and public transportation.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
We need more one for one needle exchange programs that offer education, counseling and treatment options for recovery. Health Right offers a model program for needle exchange that should be duplicated.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
In order to retain our population our city must have safe neighborhoods, attract/retain businesses, well maintained streets/sidewalks, have reliable internet options, have good schools and offer a variety of exercise and entertainment options.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
With the combination of the economy and the pandemic homelessness is at an all-time high. There is no shame in being homeless as this is a situation that could affect any of us due to circumstances beyond our control. The homeless need assistance in finding suitable housing, employment, food, clothing, and social services.