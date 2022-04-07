The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Nathan Jones
Town of Residence: Charleston, Ward 8
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Arts in History from Fairmont State University
Occupation: Museum Director
1. How should the city address homelessness?
In order to address homelessness in Charleston, the city must enact a moratorium on most evictions due to nonpayment while we grapple with the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is essential for council members to lobby state legislators to increase the efficacy and administration of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, so that programs like the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program may operate as intended and assist both renters and landlords during this difficult period.
Unfortunately, this program has dispensed too little and has since been directed to return millions of dollars to the U.S. Treasury Department. By allocating and distributing the money more swiftly and as intended, we can end the hardships that are exacerbating the issue of homelessness in our neighborhoods.
Also, we can drastically curtail a percentage of the issues that afflict the visibly and perpetually un-housed people living within the city by ensuring that funding from the American Rescue Plan is dedicated to capital projects which aid in the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental health problems and opioid addiction, granting them a greater opportunity at recovery and success.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
In response to the outbreak of HIV cases in Kanawha County, the city of Charleston must enact policies in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, which may be located on the State’s DHHR website.
While it has been a topic that has stirred passionate responses, I believe that the city of Charleston must facilitate access to sterile syringes, testing, rehabilitation and treatment for HIV and addiction.
It is extremely important that the advice of medical professionals is implemented with the consent of community stakeholders by means of creating more thoroughly informed conversations around the subject of injection drug use and recognition of the humanity of those who are suffering from opioid addiction.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
The city of Charleston must take advantage of the proposals made by the Federal administration’s Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities which will bolster our transition towards an economy that is geared towards industries of the future and reverse the trend of population decline in our neighborhoods.
By utilizing and taking advantage of our share of the Department of Commerce’s $300 million Coal Community Commitment, as well as $167 million from the Department of Agriculture, and an additional $46.4 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission, we can revitalize Charleston so that it may become a healthier and more attractive community for families who are looking to settle down in these heavenly hills.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most pressing issue facing the city is the opioid epidemic. There are a number of problems that can be traced back to addiction and solved by implementing effective treatment and rehabilitation programs.
The epidemic is destroying families, spreading illnesses and death, and causing people to be fearful of one another. Part of the process of ending this disaster is to work with the community and those who are afflicted by substance and opioid abuse to destigmatize notions of addiction and enact resolutions that are based on professional medical studies.