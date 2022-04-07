The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Robert Sheets
Town of Residence: Charleston, Ward 8
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Arts Sociology and Urban Affairs
Occupation: Retired
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Homelessness is a nation-wide problem and it doesn't just affect our downtown. I know a woman from Cross Lanes who is afraid to leave her house because there's a homeless encampment across her street. The saddest part about this issue is that 30% of people who are homeless are veterans. Here in Charleston, the Charleston Cares Team has been helping with mental health crisis response and follow ups and they've been doing outreach to the unsheltered and vulnerable individuals. We need programs like this and more coming from the city government.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Having served on the Board of Directors of the Living AIDS Memorial Garden for over 20 years, I know full well the stigma of HIV. Having tested negative myself I know full well the fear one has of getting the HIV test. It used to be that having HIV was a death sentence. Today there's a lot that can be done to help people with HIV live a good life. In Charleston and Kanawha County the problem is not so much sexually transmitted HIV, it is through the sharing of needles. This is the problem that has to be addressed.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
As a member of city council, I have been advocating for LED lighting for over 14 years. When the city changed the lights in their garages to LED lighting, they saved over $100,000 a year. When they changed the lighting in the convention center, it was a savings of $5,000-$6,000 a month. The city and AEP have worked out a deal that AEP will replace all 5,900 street lights with LED lighting. This will light up our city and neighborhoods like never before and help make them safer and be more inviting to people outside the city.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Our region needs an infusion of money and industry. Our Charleston Can't Wait cannabis decriminalization petition would help change the laws in Charleston and create an incentive for the legislature to legalize cannabis. In doing so, this would create a billion dollar a year industry in West Virginia. This would put money into the hands of people of West Virginia for dining out, fixing up their homes, and creating a better life. It would help spur entrepreneurship and take up our vacant buildings in Charleston.