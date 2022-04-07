The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Sarah Martin Anderson
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Candidate did not provide an answer.
Occupation: Candidate did not provide an answer.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The city needs to do a better job identifying those who want and need help, and using our current resources to help them. Having boots on the ground and not just a number to call is a start, but the CARES office is going to have to coordinate with other city and county agencies on a biweekly basis to reach these people who are down on their luck. There are actually people who would rather live on the street than be helped, and those people need to be made comfortable and made aware that there is help if they so choose and possibly steer them into safe housing and medical and behavioral health programs. Those that are here to do us harm and take advantage of our goodwill need to know that we as a city aren’t going to normalize the crime and other issues they are bringing here.
2. What should the city’s role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
What Charleston should be concerned with is how to best take care of Charleston, not the county. We have increased mobile testing sites since the pandemic, but we also need to increase education through community events and helping people realize there are services available citywide if you are HIV positive. On another note, it’s important to remember that however Charleston chooses to tackle the rising HIV rates, public buy-in and public support are fundamental features and cannot be ignored.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Reversing the population decline in Charleston is going to be difficult, but we need to attract businesses that are not just law firms. Having some small community college as an anchor downtown is a perfect idea. Quarrier Street could be built up like the Elk City district of the West Side has become. Blight is NOT normal. It’s not OK. Vacant buildings need to come down. All of Washington Street needs attention, not just the area up by the Capitol. Having a two-year B&O holiday for all businesses with 50 or less employees is a priority. But the real issue is no one is going to want to come to Charleston to shop, or to set up a business unless they feel safe. Officers need at least 7% pay raise to even be competitive, because as of 03/20/2022 we are down 25 officers.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most pressing issues facing the city isn’t attracting people to live here or to work here. When I speak to fellow residents of Ward 8 their most pressing concerns are a mix of public safety and economic development concerns. In order to live here people need to feel like they’re safe, and they can’t with abandoned homes on every block, a police shortage and what seems like no one listening to their concerns. In order to live here people need jobs so either the city needs to come up with a viable economic strategy, or do better implementing it. And Charleston needs to fully fund its economic development agencies, such as the Charleston Area Alliance.