The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Amy Shuler Goodwin
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor, School of Journalism/Political Science, West Virginia University.
Occupation: Mayor, City of Charleston, W.Va.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Like every city, Charleston has substance use disorder, mental health and homelessness challenges due to economic conditions, inadequate resources, COVID-19 and more.
These were issues when I took office.
We created the CARE Office to address the impacts of these issues. We are helping those who need help and holding accountable those who break the law.
Our Quick Response Team (QRT), Homeless Outreach and Mental Health Coordinators proactively work with police, fire and community partners.
We:
· Commissioned a three-year strategic plan.
· Contacted more than 600 individuals who overdosed/asked for help with SUD.
· Placed more than 130 people in SUD treatment in 2021.
· Secure appropriate identification so people can secure housing or a job.
· Help individuals find employment.
· Connected nearly 500 people through the Family Reunification Program.
· Connect individuals staying in abandoned houses with housing and/or SUD resources.
· Work with hospitals to ensure individuals can receive SUD/mental health services in the ER and are provided a coordinated discharge plan.
· Work–in collaboration with local providers–with our vulnerable populations.
Last October, my administration presented comprehensive policy change recommendations and draft legislation to the state. We must work with the state and federal government to be effective in addressing these issues. We are working with our local delegation.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
This matter should be primarily addressed by public health and medical professionals.
Providers, public health experts, epidemiologists, recovery groups and others working in the field of drug addiction and medical services must reach a consensus on what is needed. The CARE office, referenced above, works collaboratively with these folks.
It will also take the effort of folks at the local, state and federal levels. That is why I sent a letter to the Kanawha Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and its Board (May 12, 2021) urging them to formally request the State Bureau of Public Health (BPH) ask the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to provide Epi-Aid to our community. KCHD confirmed a request for Epi-Aid had been made and noted the CDC had been providing virtual support since February 2021.
The HIV Task Force, started by KCHD, ensures care is provided to those who need it—and a complete continuum of care is provided for all HIV positive patients. BPH has now taken the lead on the HIV Task Force, allowing for greater collaboration between medical professionals, public health experts, community members, and Local, State and Federal officials–encouraging open dialogue. Ultimately, that is the only way we will solve this problem.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
When I decided to run for mayor in early 2017, the most critical issue I saw facing Charleston—and much of West Virginia—was population loss.
Since taking office, my perspective has not changed. However, I’m hopeful we will reverse the trend of out-migration.
We created the Small Business Investment Grant Program: The City has provided more than $650,000 to businesses.
We helped create Charleston Roots: This incentive program offers $5,000 to remote workers, or those who are willing to find a job in key sectors and move to Charleston. Over 200 applicants have applied during the first two rounds.
We made significant recreation and infrastructure improvements: On day one, we began budgeting, planning and addressing Charleston’s infrastructure needs –doubling street paving, making sidewalks ADA compliant and fixing decades old lighting issues. We have also made historic investments in recreation facilities: the city’s first skatepark, basketball and pickleball courts and a new bicycle pump track and walking trail at Cato Park.
We prioritized river access/expansion: We secured a $1.75 federal grant to get a transformational infrastructure project shovel ready. This grant will be used to enhance safety, pedestrian and bicyclist accessibility, transit access, transportation efficiency and streetscaping on the riverfront.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most pressing issue facing the city is maintaining/growing our population.
Taking care of our critical infrastructure, as noted above, is paramount to a vibrant and thriving city. But we must also address our dilapidated/blighted structures. In three years, we have taken down more than 400 dilapidated structures and created a strategic plan through the Charleston Land Reuse Agency.
Attracting businesses requires the same effort it takes to attract people. Since taking office, nearly 1,650 businesses have registered with the city of Charleston and are currently doing business in the city.
We know from talking with prospective businesses, the importance of having a robust recreation system. We have invested millions in much needed, long overdue improvements to our Recreation Centers.
We also know Charleston must be, and thankfully is, a welcoming and inclusive place for all. We created the first LBGTQ Working Group and significantly elevated our Municipal Equality Index score.
We pride ourselves on the number of folks–businesses, organizations, families and individuals–who have chosen to call Charleston home. We have an eclectic art scene, diverse local music and a fun festival atmosphere complemented by beautiful hiking trails and parks that showcase our state’s natural beauty.