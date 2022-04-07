The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Martec “Tec” Washington
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: High School Diploma
Occupation: Manager Metro-By T-mobile
1. How should the city address homelessness?
The plan is to fully fund the Cares and Quick Response Team, but we also need to expand and add a crisis unit to address public safety concerns and harm reduction. A crisis unit will be able to help find resources and get people the help they need, so they aren't unsheltered, suffering from substance use disorder, or struggling to survive. I plan to work with everyone to tackle the problem by partnering with programs that provide resources to our unsheltered population. I will work with our shelters to give them the support they need to house people, but making sure we are connecting mental health services and rehab with the shelters to offer one-stop shops for those experiencing homeless, substance use disorder, or just need a hand up.
But it will also take low barrier housing, more transitional homes, and some extra rehab facilities to accommodate the large population of unsheltered and others in need. We will protect people's homes and property by advocating for more community reporting and involvement. Also providing Ring doorbells throughout the community to deter people from stealing. Because when we work together, we can accomplish anything.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Harm reduction should be a top priority for our Public Safety Budget and committee. Working with existing resources and the HHS department to find the best fit for Charleston to end the epidemic should be the city's role. We as a city should be promoting safe sex, testing and treatment, talking about PrEP, calming fears about needle exchanges and getting to work addressing the issue.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
By promoting and selling the dream we want for Charleston to investors, businesses, even to our community and reminding people how great Charleston is. We’re at the junction of three major interstates, and we need to use it to our advantage. By using what we have now and will have in the future, we can attract more tourists, events, businesses and more people to live, work and play in our wonderful beautiful capital city.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Leadership is the biggest issue we have in our city. When we have leadership that cares about the needs of all of us, our city will work for all of us. The challenges we are facing like the ever-increasing number of unsheltered, the lack of street lights in certain parts of our city, failing infrastructure, increased crime, increased overdose deaths, the HIV epidemic and our ineffective policing practices, all can be handled with proper leadership and by working with the community to address these issues. Our leadership has been failing us for a long time now, and everyone puts the blame off on something or someone else, instead of taking accountability and taking action to fix the problems. Well, not me. That's why I am running on a platform of honesty and transparency.