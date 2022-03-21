Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Ben Adams 

Town of Residence: Charleston 

Education and degrees obtained: George Washington H.S. (2001); West Virginia University, B.A. (2005); Appalachian School of Law, J.D. (2010). 

Occupation: Attorney, Calwell Luce diTrapano, PLLC and Charleston City Council Member At-Large. 

Why should voters elect you as Charleston’s treasurer? 

I am running for City Treasurer to improve accountability and transparency in addition to modernizing the office of the City Treasurer. The city’s residents deserve an easily accessible and transparent platform to inform themselves of the city’s financial condition and obligations. I was elected to Charleston City Council as an at-large member in 2018 and currently serve on the Finance Committee, Ordinance and Rules Committee and the Public Safety Committee. I have learned from my prior experience on city council that the manner in which the Office of the City Treasurer reports the city’s financial condition to our elected officials and the residents as a whole can be improved through technology upgrades and concerted efforts to more broadly share the conditions of our accounts and pensions. 

Charleston Treasurer

