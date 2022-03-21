The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Victor Grigoraci
Town of residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Concord University, bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting
Occupation: Certified Public Accountant
1. Why should voters re-elect you as Charleston city treasurer?
I have been the Charleston city treasurer since 2003 and have modernized this office. I have assisted the city in collecting delinquent fire and refuse fees and building and occupation taxes. I increased investment income. As a CPA, I was the first to identify the unfunded police and fire pension liability and continue to work diligently for full funding. I am a FestivALL co-founder, leader and promoter. I am a successful local business owner and volunteer community leader. I have been married to my wife, Judy, for 53 years and we have six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
You can count on me to be a true watchdog of our hard-earned tax dollars. I want to continue to work with you to grow our city and its economy.
Charleston needs a CPA as treasurer. I am an able, knowledgeable, professional and experienced CPA. I welcome your vote and support.