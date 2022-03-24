The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Becky Jones Jordon
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: WVU Bachelors of Social Work and WVU Masters of Social Work
Occupation: Counselor
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
I believe the most critical issue currently facing Kanawha County Schools is reintegrating students, teachers and staff into the “new normal” school setting. This involves addressing the learning loss, which will be a multi-year issue, as well as the social/emotional welfare of our students and staff.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
Increase information to the students about dual-credit opportunities. This includes AP/IB courses or college courses that are all offered in our high schools. These types of courses not only give students an opportunity to take actual college courses but also saves them money. Continue to encourage students to fill out FAFSA forms, so students can realize it is possible to attend college no matter a family’s financial situation.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
The West Virginia Legislature recently passed a bill to provide more observation of what is captured by cameras in the special ed classrooms so administrators can hopefully ensure that all of our students are treated with respect and being kept safe while in our schools.
There is a severe shortage of special ed teachers and until the shortage can be resolved, burn out and troubles with filling vacant positions possibly will continue.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
Since I am a graduate of Stonewall Jackson the decision to change the name was emotional for me. Growing up, I never thought of the name of the school being anything that was offensive. To me, it was the Wall and West Side Best Side. But when it came time to vote for the change I did vote yes to change. Sometimes, we have to learn to listen to others and go with with something new that’s not offensive to anyone. That’s why I voted yes.