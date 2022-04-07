The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Harry C. Bruner, Jr.
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: University of Charleston, BA
West Virginia University, Master of Public Administration (MPA), Law Degree (JD)
Occupation: Lawyer
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning, and quarantines?
A coach assesses where his team is frequently. The same principle applies to education. A teacher needs to know what knowledge base each student has achieved.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
I would involve parents as a partner in education. As in athletics, the student and parents have to "buy in" to the education program to be a winner.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
No.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
Small schools and small classes are better for education. I would not support more school consolidations. Malala Yousafalai said, "One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world," in "I am Malala, The Story of the girl who stood up for education and was shot by the Taliban."
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?