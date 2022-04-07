The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Mila Knoll
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained:
1) Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science
2) Real Estate License
3) Proficient in Russian, Ukrainian and Spanish languages
Occupation: Worked for a non-profit organization as a refugee coordinator. Also worked as a real estate agent.
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
Provide liability waivers for students, signed by parents. End mass punishments and generic/general rules that affect all students inside and outside school.
Also, I am organizing a Kanawha County Parent’s Union. We already have our Facebook page (Parent’s Voice WV). Every parent who currently has children in Kanawha City public, charter, or private school, or is homeschooling, who wants to be involved in their children’s education and have a say in the decisions that the Board of Education has been making on their behalf, for their children, is more than welcomed to join. Every parent who currently has school-aged children and believes that our public-school education and its regulations are not working well for our children and can be improved can also go to my website at milaknoll.wixsite.com/parentvoice. I have created surveys there, on the ‘Take Action’ page that they can fill out. Parents can also e-mail me directly (mila.knoll@yahoo.com) with suggestions and ideas. Parents not only should, but need to be more involved. They need to have their voices heard, and their ideas and suggestions taken into a serious consideration, because no one loves, cares about, knows and understands their children more than these children’s parents.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
Work directly with West Virginia Legislature to bring jobs into the state that require a college degree and/or higher education. Revamp the curriculum for high schoolers to closer mirror college-style education, where students can pick classes that they enjoy more and are good at. Students are more likely to continue to higher education if they are given the opportunity, with parental guidance, to have more say in their curriculum choices.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
There are. However, these issues can be properly addressed, discussed and looked at on case-to-case basis only. In order for that to happen, the members of the Kanawha County Board of Education AND the parents of such students, need to schedule a meeting, an unconventional session, where parents are not limited to 3-5 minutes of ignored speeches, with zero conversational engagement allowed, but where parents and the Board members can have an actual discussion about these issues, properly addressing each and every concern, taking notes and cooperating with the parents to arrive at best possible solutions.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
Parents are the only people in this scenario, who are electing to move their children out of public schools, and I am familiar with many such parents. In fact, this is the very reason that I am running for office. A great number of parents who pulled their children out of public schools say that it wasn’t their first or even their second choice. But the only reason they felt forced to do so, especially during COVID times, was because they claim that the current school board members ignore what they have to say and choose to continue making decisions that parents believed to be harmful to their children’s health, mental development and education. That being said, I am not running to have schools closed. I am running to give these parents a voice on a decision-making level, and to finally begin fixing the issues that have been costing us so many students. I am running to finally give the parents a chance to have their concerns properly heard.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
History for every country is ugly. The school got its name for historical reasons. Though we may disagree with the Stonewall Jackson and what he stood for, his name covers a large portion of American history. Covering the history up, ignoring it and pretending it never happened is like putting a bandaid on a bullet wound. Now the school no longer carries his name, and it no longer sparks such curiosity. I can see why many may think it’s a good thing. However, let us not forget that these who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. History teaches us many lessons. That is the very reason that history should be taught in its most crude way, in hopes that these lessons will not have to be learned through personal experiences, but through the experiences of these who came before us, who made the mistakes, and who reaped their consequences.