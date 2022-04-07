The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Ryan White
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: JD West Virginia University College of Law 2005, BA University of Michigan 2001
Occupation: Attorney, White Law Offices, PLLC
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
I plan to support putting additional resources into our classrooms in the form of aids and/or extra teachers in order to ensure that our kids have the support necessary to get caught back up. I also have encouraged the summer program that will work with children during the off period so that the normal loss of learning during the summer is lessened. Finally, I think we should invest in giving resources to our after school programs and work collaboratively with them to help them bridge the learning loss that has occurred.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
I have encouraged our high schools to push the FAFSA application so that students will have the resources to attend a post high school education. I also have encouraged the school system to work with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston to increase the amount of classes that from those schools in order to start progress on post high school education. Finally, I have worked to increase our programs at Benjamin Franklin and Carver so that students can also wok towards post high school certificates.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
I think that any school system has difficulty in their duty to provide an education to students who have special needs. Public education has long been an institution where education was designed for only one type of student that has abilities that are deemed normal. Our system is no different than any other system in having the difficulty of transitioning from this institutional type of education to an educational system that is designed to meet a wide variety of needs. Kanawha County Schools is on the right path to fixing some of the issues that have come up. In a system the size of Kanawha County it is not easy to control every individual and often times individuals with bad intentions will do bad things. I have encouraged the system to bring in outside experts to determine what steps might be needed so that our staff can better serve the needs of our Special needs children. I also believe that it might be time to pay more for our staff that are educating our special needs children due to the increased responsibility such staff have for special needs children in order to address our staffing shortage and provide more funding for their education.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
I support learning at the community level and lower class sizes for our teachers. Having said that, our state school aid formula is based on the amount of children a school system has and therefore punishes school systems which have declining enrollment by taking away money from school systems without regard to the difficulty a school system may put a community through when a consolidation would occur. I have repeatedly asked the state school board, our local delegation and many other legislators to seriously look at revising the state school aid formula so that the basic funding is not solely based on amount of students.
If heavy lifting can be done to make the revisions necessary, it could be possible to keep in tact many of our community schools. Having said that, if our population continues to decline, we need to look at the schools that are losing the most population and are close to other schools with lower population and build brand new facilities for the children affected by the decline that is within a reasonable distance of where the people attending the school will be. I would also push for lower class sizes for those consolidated schools as well.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
Yes. I voted for it. The community of West Side Middle School made clear prior to that meeting that it was time to change the name and I supported the community’s desire to change the name of the school.