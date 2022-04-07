The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Timothy G. Cavender
Town of Residence: South Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Nitro High School, Marshall University, City College of San Francisco, University of Washington BS Physical Therapy, 25 years experience providing KCS OES Physical Therapy services for students with special needs
Occupation: Physical Therapist/Retired
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
Educational improvement will require more involvement and interaction by teachers and administrators with the students in and out of the classroom. Increased utilization of the school buildings, school grounds, with a motivated school staff to work beyond the classroom, would all be beneficial for the students. Emphasis needs to be shifted from simply getting a large amount of work done (to get caught up) to making students feel emotionally ready and willing to learn the basics. Happy, enabled and motivated students will perform better than stressed angry ones. They need to understand and confidently feel that they can succeed by their efforts and resources. The pandemic hit the world hard in a similar manner as wars. Our children can’t be expected to rebound quickly just because a certain amount of class work needs completed and pressure to maintain grades. Our children have emotional scars that need to heal. As an educational institution we need to help them heal and rebound.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
I believe the system needs to stop increasing the amount of credits required to graduate and focus on dealing with the basics, with the offer of community service and college courses as additional classes for the time remaining or make-up classes if required. We are not back to normal yet and may never be. We need to accept the fact that there needs to be a new normal. Once this is understood we can move forward. I would like to see after-school tutoring at schools that give students the chance to complete and master their work, as contrasted with taking it home. Our schools should help academically, feed them (snack) and then offer transportation home. Every student has been affected differently. We should improve parent communication with struggling students and pair these students with student and staff mentors. We should offer them extended time to complete class work and projects. Make schools a fun and exciting place to be by offering lots of interesting events including field trips, guest speakers, contests and downtime for students. If the students are not motivated they will not work. If school is not seen as a safe and secure place they will not want to come and do their work.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
Kanawha County Schools does an excellent job of accommodating these students and parents. However, a few situations have occurred this past year that make us look bad. It is obvious that a few teachers have been hired just to fill a position without being fully emotionally and educationally qualified. Many of these special needs classrooms are ignored by the administration resulting in teachers doing as they please to get a paycheck. Our students need to be more involved and included with the general population. Experienced Special Education teachers should be involved in the hiring processes. KCS needs more experienced Special Ed teachers as well as improved training for the classroom aides.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
There should be a transparent and open process involving the affected communities before decisions are made for consolidation. The parents and students should be provided an opportunity to assert and share their perspectives on the loss of local smaller schools and transitions involving increased time on buses and loss of cherished schools and traditions.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
The affected communities should be given an opportunity to debate and vote on changing traditional school names. If that was done with Stonewall Jackson I have no problem with that decision.