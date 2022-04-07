The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Tracy White
Town of Residence: Cross Lanes
Education and degrees obtained: Nitro High School, 1989. Liberty University, BS Psychology. Certified Christian Counselor. Certified in Positive Behavior Behavioral Interventions & Supports. Certified in Crisis Counseling.
Occupation: Personal Center Support Specialist. Sole Proprietor Sugar Shenanigans, LLC
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
As a board member, I plan to continue to trust our school administrators, teachers, service personnel and parents to all work together to promote learning. It is important for our schools to continue to monitor where and what the learning gaps are and work diligently to close those gaps. The learning gaps did not happen overnight so it will take time to close those gaps. It is crucial that we continue to use ESSERF monies for extra learning opportunities such as summer school, after school tutoring, credit recovery, learning platforms such as Successmaker, Performance Matters, etc. Additionally, I plan to continue to encourage addressing the social and emotional needs of all students. I feel that we have to address the "whole child" and their needs from a social and emotional standpoint to their educational needs. However, everyone will need to work together to promote closing learning gaps and moving students towards further academic success. Parents and our school communities must realize the importance of daily school attendance, being committed to doing more schoolwork after the school day ends, communicating with one another about what can be done to move every child towards academic success. We all need to be partners in helping our students succeed in our entire k-12 system.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
I will continue to promote preparing students for college as well as encourage students to participate in Career and Technical Education. KCS has many opportunities for students that can prepare them for their next steps after graduation. I believe a very positive step is to expose students to every available opportunity for the world of work or furthering their education after they graduate. Our KCS counselors do an excellent job disseminating information to students regarding opportunities. Counselors also meet with students to develop course schedules that align with their Personal Education Plan. I would continue to encourage students and parents to use CFWV - as early as middle school - to develop their understanding of careers and educational opportunities. I will continue to support KCS junior students participating free of charge in taking the SAT college entrance test. The SAT is currently used as the accountability test for high school students. This score can be used to apply to colleges. I believe it is wonderful that ALL students can participate in the SAT. Additionally, I will continue to support all high schools offering dual credit courses with our local colleges and universities. These courses are typically offered at a reduced rate and high school students can realize - while still in college - they have the opportunity to complete college courses. I feel this encourages students to continue with course work even after they graduate. I also support honors, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate course work to further academically prepare students.
Furthermore, I support increasing the awareness of what each of our Career and Technical Schools (Ben Franklin Career Center and Carver Career Center) can offer every student - those going to a four year college, a two year college or simply want to enter the world of work with a certificate. Our Career Centers are excellent educational choices to promote increasing the percentage of high school graduates that are prepared for the work force.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
As a KCS Board member if there is any negative issue happening in any of our schools with any of our employees, I consider it to be serious. I feel as a board member it is important to investigate and move swiftly to resolve any issues. The current special education law that mandates cameras in the classroom allows appropriate authorities to investigate allegations. I have and will continue to advocate for students with different abilities. I don't feel there is a systemic problem in our special education classrooms. There are many dedicated special education teachers and special education aides that work diligently to help their students succeed in the classroom. While there have been some disclosed instances in some of our special education classrooms, I know that school officials followed the law in disclosing video footage and continued to work with law enforcement in any and all situations. As a board member that is how I plan to continue to fix any and all issues and that is to allow authorities to investigate any concerns and supporting processes for moving forward. As a KCS Board member, I pride myself in promoting an "open door" policy and encourage constituents to contact me with concerns. I will always work with school officials to address any and all concerns.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
As a KCS board member, I feel a very important aspect of my role is to support a balanced budget for the entire system. Closing or consolidating schools is never popular. All of us would like for our community schools to remain, however, we all need to realize that the student population in KCS has been declining. Furthermore, some of our school buildings are very old and need massive repairs. KCS will need to consolidate and or close some schools due to decreased student population in our County. I will support working with the Superintendent on developing a plan of action for such actions. Should a school close or consolidate it will be due to overall low school enrollment and or the condition of the school building. KCS has developed a Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) as required in WVDE Policy 6200. This plan uses data to make decisions on future school facilities. I strongly believe relying on data driven decisions established in the CEFP will allow our school system to operate in an efficient manner. Consolidating and school closures is inevitable in our district due to declining enrollment and the condition of some of our school facilities.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
KCS Board of Education did decide to remove Stonewall Jackson's name and change the name of the school to West Side Middle School. This decision was not made solely by the KCS Board. We spent a great deal of time listening to the West Side of Charleston's community members, current students and teachers on whether to change the name. However, as a board member, I strongly believe in collaborating with stakeholders in an effort to make decisions (such as a school name change) that follows policy while addressing the concerns and "wants" of those impacted by the Board's decision. After really listening to current student speeches, community leader's speeches, resident speeches, clergy speeches, it was evident that there was overwhelming support to change the name of their community school. I strongly feel supporting the name changes was a positive move.