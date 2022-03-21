The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Octavia M. Cordon, Ed. D
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: A.A.S in Business Administration, Monroe College; Regents Bachelor of Arts, West Virginia State University; Master of Arts in Organizational Management, Specialization in Organizational Leadership, Ashford University; Doctorate in Education, Specialization in Curriculum & Instruction, Capella University.
Occupation: Program Director for West Virginia Birth to Three.
1.How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
One of the first things that need to be done is conducting a countywide family-needs assessment to evaluate the needs of the students and their families. This will help get an overview of what student’s actual academic, social and emotional needs are. There should be several supportive tools to disseminate this information to families. Administrators and teachers need to provide input on what their capacities are in helping to determine practical strategies that will provide supportive services. We should not only get administrators and teachers input on what they can provide but what they will need. School representatives have endured just as much as others. Once all the data is gathered, there should be multiple enrichment opportunities put in place that will include academic support, distancing learning, credit recovery, virtual learning etc., with ways to support every student and its administration. Increased online options to catch up, with supplemental support from teachers as well as in-person support in community environments will be needed in addition to collaboration with other community partners.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
Increasing awareness of post graduate opportunities is vital. Students must be exposed to the endless opportunities before graduating high school. Many times, students make these decisions in their last year without the opportunity to explore various options. There should be more organized career fairs and college tours that highlight all the available fields students can pursue such as vocational, two- and four-year colleges, military and more. They need opportunities early enough to make an informed decision of what their plans are after high school. The key to students obtaining college degrees or certificates relies heavily on preparation. Exploring careers and school requirements as early as possible is a must, test prep and studying is vital and providing application assistance is detrimental in this process. The more opportunities that are created for our students will help them become more competitive in this workforce we see today.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
Kanawha County Schools in my opinion has every student’s best interest and safety at heart. Should more accountability and supportive systems be in place? Yes. Special education is a very specialized field and needs specialized training and support not only for the teachers but also for the families. Families need to be more familiar with their students’ rights as well as the supportive strategies needed to support their children. As time goes by, many changes have evolved and so does trainings and certifications to ensure that we have teachers that are properly trained to work with our children. One of the biggest things I see is parents looking for support and guidance on how they can help better support their student. When parents are empowered, they become advocates for their children and then a co-teacher with the educator. Once this relationship is established, the student has more opportunities to grow.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
Schools are the anchors in many communities. The thought of one closing due to low enrollment can be devastating for everyone within that community. The first thing that needs to be done is determine the reasons behind the decline in enrollment. This may be the very solution in turning this decision around. The why is important. If worst comes to worst, it will be vital to encourage the community to take part into community meetings to better understand the whys and what should be done. Enrollment drives funding and the clear picture needs to be made for total transparency. If closing a school is the last resort, consolidation should be relied on what the consolidation should look like since it will directly affect the student families and teachers. It would make more sense to close the school that would not be able to accommodate two schools combined.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
I understand that many people had strong feelings about keeping the name of Stonewall Jackson’s Middle School opposed to what the school is presently named. It is also my understanding that opportunities were disseminated to gather feedback. In conclusion, the Kanawha County Board of Education decided to name the school West Side Middle School. With feedback from many different outlets, the name was decided by the community. In that respect, I support whatever decision the community made at that time.