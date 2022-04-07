The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Jared A. Page
Town of Residence: Saint Albans
Education and Degrees Obtained:
Saint Albans High School,
Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science at the University of Charleston,
Currently a Graduate Student at the University of Charleston
Occupation: Senior Analyst at West Virginia Legislature/Municipal Judge of the City of Saint Albans
1. Please provide a short biography of yourself describing your professional career.
Throughout my professional career I have held a wide array of positions. I began my career as an Office Assistant for the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority. I have spent time working on various political campaigns, and the West Virginia Republican Party. I spent multiple years in the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General as a Special Assistant to the Attorney General before I landed in my current role as a Senior Analyst at the West Virginia Legislature. In October of 2020 I was appointed Municipal Judge of the City of Saint Albans by Mayor Scott James. I am a proud member of the Saint Albans Rotary Club and Saint Albans Area Chamber of Commerce.
2. What is your stance on automatic voter registration and same day registration?
In deciding to run for County Clerk, early on I made it a priority to stand for election security. This means that I believe that the integrity of our elections is of the highest priority. The mechanism in which automatic voter registration is conducted could be vulnerable to several threats such as fraud, incorrect data, and could act against voting accuracy in Kanawha County. By continuing the civic tradition of registering to vote at the Office of the County Clerk, it is in the best interest of the citizen to ensure their information is entered correctly.
Additionally it is in the interest of the county at large to prevent ineligible votes from being cast. It is the responsibility of the County Clerk to maintain the accuracy of voting data and rosters of eligible voters. To achieve this goal, Election Day must be conducted with the utmost organization and harmony. This is why I believe same day registration hinders the idea of election security, as it prevents the Clerk’s Office from performing the necessary confirmation of the voters eligibility prior to Election Day. Administrative deadlines in regard to voter registration are implemented with one goal in mind— to ensure the validity of election results. This system of checks and balances alleviates the burden on eligible voters of Kanawha County by ruling out ineligible votes.
3. Why should voters elect you to serve as Kanawha County Clerk?
As County Clerk, I believe that my responsibility is to serve the people of Kanawha County in a way that meets their needs. By implementing electronic or modern record keeping, the citizens of Kanawha County can rest assured that their documents are secure and more easily accessible to them. Kanawha Countians will have access to modern practices of record keeping that will make filing documents and licensure a much less burdensome process. These same ideas of efficiency and reliability will carry over to my handling of voting and voter registration. I believe in doing so to promote voting in Kanawha County, while maintaining secure election practices to promote both accuracy and integrity. The faith that the people of Kanawha County have in their local government is essential to participation in our communities, elections, and beyond. The County Clerk plays an integral role in this process, and if elected, I would work to restore faith in the integrity of our elections and the efficiency of local government.