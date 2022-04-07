The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Ben Salango
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Juris doctor, WVU (1998); B.A., WVU (1994)
Occupation: Lawyer and business owner, Kanawha County commissioner.
1. What steps would you take as commissioner to help bolster economic growth in Kanawha County?
Since becoming a Kanawha County Commissioner in 2017, I’ve worked to create jobs, bring in new businesses and help start small businesses throughout the county. The Shawnee Sports Complex, for example, has brought in over $100 million in economic impact since it opened in 2018. I helped create the UKAN program to start and expand businesses in areas most affected by the decline of coal. I helped establish $500,000 in business start-up grants throughout the county from ARP funds. I’ve worked on PILOT and TIF projects, such as the new development in Clendenin, to create new jobs. Along with serving on the county commission, I’ve served on the board of directors of Yeager Airport, and helped launch the Marshall University Flight School and other job-creating projects at the airport. Yeager Airport has an annual economic impact of $225 million. I helped create “The Valley” outdoor recreation and tourism plan to revitalize the Upper Kanawha Valley.
2. What can county government do to help reverse the trend of declining population?
We must continue to create good paying jobs and business opportunities in the technology sector. We must help entrepreneurs and business owners with additional opportunities suck as the UKAN and business grants. We must invest in public safety and remove dilapidated structures to enable new housing. We need to focus on the areas hardest hit by the decline of coal, the Upper Kanawha Valley, and push the outdoor recreation and tourism plans there and in the Elkview/Clendenin areas. This will create jobs and spur small business development.