Cassie Johnson spent the last weeks of her life sleeping on her living room couch.
She was heartbroken. Nearly a week before Halloween, she said goodbye to her best friend, Emma, a 14-year-old chocolate lab.
She slept half her life in the same bed as Emma. The Charleston police officer died at 28 on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking complaint.
In almost two years with the department, Johnson never took a sick day and had no idea who to call to take one. But she needed off work when Emma died. Johnson spent the night cuddled next to her mother, Sheryl, in her bed.
Sheryl said her youngest child sobbed endlessly the night Emma died.
“She had cried so hard that night and her little eyes were swollen shut,” Sheryl said. “I couldn’t comfort her. I couldn’t console her.”
Cassie finally fell asleep, and a few days later made it back to her Cross Lanes home. But she couldn’t sleep in her own bed without Emma. That hurdle would be for another time.
Her love for animals dates to her days in the crib, whether she was smothered in stuffed animals or playing with the many cats and dogs the Johnson family kept. They also had rabbits, lizards, iguanas, guinea pigs and hamsters over the years.
Cassie’s sidekicks growing up were Barney and Bell, two Brazillian Filas, a bloodhound and mastiff mix known for superb tracking abilities. Rarely were the two not patrolling beside her.
Cassie was about 14 when her black lab Sheena ran away. A few months later, a woman called to say she had found Sheena, but since the dog came into her yard with three puppies, the caller said she would keep all four of the animals. “It devastated Cassie,” Sheryl said.
The next day, Sheryl took Cassie and her older sister Chelsea to Gilmer County, claiming they were running an errand for a friend. Sheryl said she used the excuse many times over the years. Growing up without a father, the friend, Roy Smith, kept close watch over Cassie, Chelsea and their older brother Terry throughout childhood and into adulthood.
Cassie’s eyes lit up when they walked into a breeder’s Glenville home. She dove to the floor, where dozens of puppies in every color of the rainbow greeted her. Sheryl told her to pick one, and it would be hers.
A tiny chocolate lab made its way to Cassie, crawled on her lap and closed its eyes.
“Cassie picked her up off her lap and looked her in the eyes and said, ‘I think she picked me,’” Sheryl said. “That’s how Emma Celine Johnson came to be.”
Cassie was more goal-oriented than other children, Smith said. That determination, combined with her love for animals, had her working to become a veterinarian after high school, even though she'd later forgo that dream.
“She realized the way she felt about animals was different than most,” Smith said. “She had no fear of animals.”
No animal would suffer under young Cassie’s watch, her mother said.
“If she found a bird with a broken leg, she’d come in and me and her would split a Popsicle stick, we’d splint its leg and put it in a shoebox, and she’d go out and get little worms for it,” Sheryl said. “I’d tear off little pieces of bread and dip them in milk and feed it to them.”
Her love for Emma never waned.
“To this day, she never went back to her bed,” Sheryl said.
Growin' up
Cassie was born and raised in Charleston’s Westmoreland neighborhood, where Sheryl still resides. Cassie is an alumna of Shoals Elementary, Elkview Middle and Capital High schools. She attended the Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Cassie was strong and athletic, Sheryl said. She played Little League baseball with boys growing up, which led her to play catcher and centerfield for the Capital High softball team.
“She got tough growing up with her brother. They were always at each other,” Sheryl said.
In kindergarten, Cassie’s teachers knew each morning how their day was about to go, Sheryl said. If Cassie came off the bus dragging her backpack, the teachers were in for a long day. If she came off with it over her shoulders, smiling and humming, all would be well.
Cassie and Chelsea, born 17 months apart, were best friends. Chelsea today works as a cosmetologist in Charleston.
The “I’m not touching you” gag was Cassie’s favorite, Chelsea said. The two ate lunch together in school and rode the bus home, where sometimes that sisterly bond was tested.
Once, Cassie told a girl who routinely caused trouble on the bus home from Capital to shut up. When the girl responded by threatening the pair, Chelsea snapped, “That’s my sister and you’re not going to do anything to her.” The troublemaker sat down.
Cassie probably would have said something more colorful, Sheryl said. Chelsea doesn’t curse. That was not the case with Cassie.
“For not [being] twins, they had an unusual bond,” Sheryl said. “Chelsea is sugar, spice and everything nice.”
“A bond between total opposites,” Smith said.
Sheryl formerly was a member of Ironworkers Local 301. She helped construct and reconstruct such Charleston staples as Laidley Tower, the Chuck Yeager Bridge and the Town Center Mall. Work carried her across the country, from New York to Florida to California. She taught her kids to cook, clean and wash their own ball uniforms.
Sheryl eventually traded in her tool belt for an office in the West Virginia State Building & Construction Trades Council building, where she ran operations for the trade nonprofit. Smith served as executive director.
When one had a stomachache or school was out for the day, Cassie, Chelsea and Terry were always welcome on the couch at the Trades Union building. The Trades Union was family, and Smith made sure the Johnson family was taken care of.
Cassie loved drawing, painting and writing.
“I don’t know [what it was about art] but when she would stop and slow down, she’d sketch,” Sheryl said. “She’d keep a little journal. She was a firm believer in putting her thoughts on paper sometimes when things were bothering her.”
Cassie enjoyed hiking, camping, swimming and fishing, anything that would get her away from the house. Sheryl attributes Cassie’s childhood love for the outdoors to all the chores she was left with after Terry joined the Navy.
Cassie could be an ornery child. She and a neighborhood boy would often find themselves in trouble, busting up cinder blocks with hammers or painting the dog green, Sheryl said.
Above all, Sheryl said, her daughter “had a heart of gold.”
“The kid was always so soft-hearted about everything,” Sheryl said. “If she could help anybody, she would.”
Finding her dream job
When Cassie learned Patrolman Jeff Taylor, the city’s humane officer, was leaving his post, she saw her opening.
Taylor, who lived in her neighborhood, told Cassie the job would be hers if she was willing to put in the work.
“When she took it over full-time, she was tickled to death,” Sheryl said. “She had met her calling.”
There was never an animal Cassie couldn’t help.
She worked an animal cruelty case early in her stint, rescuing a small pug and terrier mix. The dog’s infected eye was hanging from its socket. Surgery was needed to remove the eye. The animal was headed to the shelter before Cassie stepped in.
“It was one of those deals where she didn’t want it to go into the shelter and have nobody want it … so she adopted it,” Sheryl said. “His name was Tanner.”
Cassie later rescued 12 abandoned puppies and their mother from underneath a porch. Charleston police told her the house didn’t look so safe.
“Next thing you know,” Sheryl said, “she was on her belly crawling back up under there, and every time she’d come out she’d have two or three pups.”
“She picked out the biggest puppy and brought it to me and said, ‘Mom, you know you’ve got them little yappy dogs, but you need a big dog in the yard so nobody will come in the yard,'” Sheryl said.
The big dog didn’t live up to his billing, Sheryl said: “Gus was the biggest coward that ever lived. He’d rather smell flowers and chew up the furniture."
Gus ended up with Cassie and now resides with retired Charleston police Lt. Paul Perdue, who took Cassie under his wing when she became humane officer.
“Animals have a certain appreciation when they know they’re being taken care of and they’ve been treated kindly,” Sheryl said. “She enjoyed that. She enjoyed that feeling."
After a year as humane officer, Cassie set a goal to become a K-9 officer.
That would take work. A hell of a lot of work.
Cassie had flunked the department admission test twice, struggling with both the written and physical tests. Sheryl stepped in to help her daughter study and Charleston police Lt. Autumn Davis whipped Cassie into shape.
The two ran Kanawha Boulevard together. Cassie also adopted a limited-carb, high-protein diet she followed religiously -- save for her cheat treat: a handful of Cool Whip with chocolate chips.
Cassie dropped 50 pounds, took the test again in late 2018 and passed.
Davis and Cassie became fast friends. In January 2019, Cassie became the first officer to be sworn in by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin after beginning her term. Sheryl said the pomp and circumstance moved Cassie.
“She never had anybody fuss over her like that other than me,” Sheryl said. “She was so proud. She was determined, she was confident. And she looked beautiful.”
When asked how she could support her daughter taking on such a dangerous job, Sheryl thought, “I used to work 32 stories in the air.”
Just do whatever makes you happy, Sheryl told her daughter.
“How do you like your job, Cassie?”
“I love it.”
There was never another answer.
'She's our sister, and she's down'
Sheryl always drove red trucks. Cassie drove a blue one. Everything had to be blue for Cassie.
Cassie loved hard rock and Dolly Parton, and you could always hear her truck coming down the road well before she was visible, Sheryl said. But when Sheryl hopped in, Cassie flipped on her “mom” playlist, full of Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire and George Strait.
Cassie taught herself how to play the acoustic guitar as a child and recently learned over YouTube how to pick a mandolin.
Sheryl spoke on the phone Dec. 1 with Cassie. Twenty minutes later, Taylor and another officer came to Sheryl’s front door and advised her to get dressed.
When she arrived at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, Sheryl still did not know what happened. Ushered to a tiny waiting room near the hospital entrance, Sheryl balked.
“They put me in that room for my mom. She died. They put me in there for my brother. He died.”
Sheryl went outside to pray.
Charleston police came to pay their respects. Sharing stories about Cassie kept Sheryl going.
She remembered officers visiting in droves when Cassie was taken to the hospital after a chihuahua she rescued from a drain pipe bit her finger. Cassie wasn’t even bleeding, Sheryl thought.
“She’s our sister and she’s down,” officers told her. “We have to be here.”
The job will make you that way
Sheryl noticed how Cassie’s job affected her. She never sat with her back to the door. Ever. She never let Sheryl walk on the outside of the curb.
Cassie also bought Sheryl two iPhones and an Apple Watch -- one to keep upstairs, one for downstairs and one to wear at all times.
Sheryl played a voicemail from Aug. 29, which Cassie left in great frustration.
“I don’t know why I bothered buying you an Apple Watch if you’re not going to wear the damn thing and answer the phone!” Cassie said. “You’ve got me stressing out right now. Somebody needs to answer a phone!”
She’s scared she’s going to walk in on me dead, Sheryl said.
“No,” Smith said, “she’s pissed because she’s paying three phone bills and you won’t answer none of them.”
Charleston police Sgt. Jason Spurlock, who was assigned to protect Sheryl following the shooting, piped up.
“The job makes you that way. If you’re not already that way, you’re probably a little like that when you start the job,” Spurlock said. “But once you get into the job, it’s just the way you make your mind think.”
One More Valley
Growing up, Cassie’s favorite bedtime tradition was listening to her mother sing the hymn “One More Valley.” Cassie sang it during church services.
“When I’m tossed on life’s sea and the waves cover me, and the dark clouds won’t let the sunshine through ...”
Sheryl’s faith has not wavered.
As Cassie lay in a hospital bed clinging to life, I prayed,” Sheryl said. “I called everyone I knew who were prayer warriors and had them pray with me on the phone. I prayed every minute that I could pray. I held her hand and prayed, and I talked to her because I wanted a miracle.”
“... Then a voice seems to say, ‘Child, there’ll be a brighter day’; don’t allow the storm to hide sweet heaven’s view ...”
God answers prayer, but the answer isn’t always the one you want, she said.
“... ‘Cause you’ve got one more valley, one more hill and you’ve got one more trial, one more tear, one more curve in life’s road ...“
Sheryl believes God had a purpose in taking her daughter.
“... Maybe one more mile left to go, you can lay down your heavy load, when you get home.”