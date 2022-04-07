The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Eugene Lacy Watson III
Town of Residence: Bluefield
Education and degrees obtained: BS Biology MS Psychology PhD PGG (Planning, Governance, and Globalization) In progress
Occupation: Analyst- GRA (Graduate Research Assistant)
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
As your member of Congress, I will co-sponsor Rep. Bowman’s Care for All Resolution.
I will lead efforts (with other members of Congress) to fight for the creation of a Universal Child Care Benefit.
Furthermore, I would co-sponsor Sen. Gillibrand's and Rep. DeLauro's Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act (S.248, H.R. 804) which would create a national paid family and medical leave insurance program that would provide up to 12 weeks of partially-paid leave.
I would also cosponsor Sen. Murray’s and Rep. DeLauro's Healthy Families Act (previously S.840, H.R.1784), which would set a national paid sick days’ standard, allowing workers in businesses with 15 or more employees to earn up to seven job-protected paid sick days a year.
With the American Rescue Plan, Congress took an important step towards caring for children and parents by increasing the size of the Child Tax Credit, making it fully refundable (so that low income families receive the full benefit), and disbursing it in regular direct deposit payments, rather than as a once-a-year tax refund. These standards were only to be implemented for one year, my argument is- if made permanent, economists from both sides of the aisle believe it would cut child poverty in half. Therefore, I support making these beneficial improvements to the CTC permanent.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
As your member of Congress I will support the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency Act of 2021. These efforts are to enhance the implementation, prevention, treatment, and recovery services available to all West Virginian’s (the $125 billion federal investment introduced by the Biden Administration).
I will also support efforts to reform the criminal justice system, ensuring no one is locked up for drug use alone. With the understanding that combating the opioid crisis starts with protecting the central units of our society- our families; as a member of Congress I would cosponsor Rep. Bowman’s Care for All Resolution and fight for the creation of a Universal Child Care Benefit- ensuring a bright future via enough money in the bank to care for the child’s needs.
Finally, I would also support initiatives to broaden our workforce by increasing the numbers of Peer Recovery Specialist (PRS) that work in recovery. These PRS have a particular understanding and unique skill set that is proving to be invaluable as we combat addiction within our state. Let us not forget, not having stable housing is a barrier to long term sobriety.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
As your member of Congress I will support Relief for Survivors of Miners Act, which would ease access to legal representation, in hopes of addressing long-standing complaints about the slow and challenging process that miners face when applying for black lung benefits.
Second, I will push for stricter labor protections, particularly a new silica dust rule. Silica dust is highly toxic, and a common byproduct of mining today’s thinner coal seams. The level of silica dust exposure allowed in coal mines is currently higher than what’s allowed in any other workplace. Experts suggest this may be a main cause for the extreme spike of severe black lung disease among younger miners.
Third, I will support efforts that mirror Sen. Warren's and Rep. Pocan's Stop Wall Street Looting Act (S.B. 2144, H.R. 3848), which sets out a series of regulations and accountability measures that shrinks and eliminates the numerous loopholes that allow coal extraction firms to skirt fulfilling their long term obligations to employees.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
As your member of Congress I will support legislative efforts that support the creation of a national law enforcement database which holds and flags unacceptable police officers or candidates. In addition, as your representative I will support the implementation of national police training standards- ensuring all public safety officers share the same core values while meeting federal standards of equitable citizen interaction.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
As a member of Congress I will immediately support: BUILD GREEN Infrastructure and Jobs Act; Green New Deal for Public Housing Act; and the Civilian Climate Corps for Jobs and Justice Act, as these policies address the immediate needs of climate change at this point.
In conclusion, I foresee a West Virginia with more migrants within its borders- both foreign and domestic, a direct result of rising sea levels. Therefore, we must have leadership that recognizes, understands, and is actively preparing for a West Virginia that will thrive over the next forty years. Inasmuch, it is paramount that we invest in our state’s infrastructure; with the understanding that if West Virginia is to compete on the national and international level then being well connected in terms of technological, educational, and healthcare resources are nonnegotiable for our citizens.