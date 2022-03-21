The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Angela J Dwyer
Town of Residence: Martinsburg.
Education and Degrees obtained: Bachelor of Science Degree: Business Administration, Morgan State University
Occupation: Security Operations Manager
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
Alex Mooney must go. Voting Alex Mooney out of Congress is one way we are able to bring kids and families out of poverty. He votes his donors’ interest instead of West Virginians' interest. My focus for bringing kids and families out of poverty are as follows:
- Producing jobs.
- Advancing opportunities for women and minorities.
- Raising the federal and state minimum wage to $18/hour.
- Investing into food programs for our kids and adults.
- Developing housing programs.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
The opioid epidemic in West Virginia needs special attention from the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement. Increase funding for putting drug kingpins behind bars and increase funding for drug rehabilitation for West Virginians.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reintroduced the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act. I would vote yes as a member of The U.S. House of Representatives. West Virginians coal miners risked their lives and health for this nation, Congress must pass a bill which supports that fund.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
Improving police and community relations is paramount. Retraining police officers is necessary. Meeting our police officers in a positive situation helps relieve meeting police officers in a negative situation. I feel we should have a national database for bad police officers, however we must not condemn good police officers by using the database.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
Canceling climate change is paramount. Fossil fuels and deforestation by humans has increased climate change. We must support saving energy products as a nation.