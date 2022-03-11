Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to digital@hdmediallc.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Barry Lee Wendell

Town of Residence: Morgantown

Education and Degrees obtained:

Woodlawn High School, Baltimore County, MD;

B.A. in Humanistic Studies from Johns Hopkins University; one year of a two-year Urban Studies program at Tulane University; one year at Santa Monica College in Hebrew language, music theory, piano and guitar

Occupation: I served two two-year terms on Morgantown City Council from 2017-2021. I'm a retired substitute teacher, and was a cantorial soloist. I worked in state and local government and for the Social Security Administration. I canvassed for the 2010 census in California. Since 2013 I've taught pop music history as a volunteer at Osher Life-Long Learning.

1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?

First, we need to reinstate the extended child care tax credit. We could mandate family leave for parents, further extend Medicaid and Medicare, find a way to provide high quality child care at a reasonable cost and provide social workers at schools for parents and children.

2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?

Everyone who wants treatment for addiction should be able to find it. At a meeting I attended, the people who worked in the field said Medicaid was the major source of funds for their programs. That needs to be protected and improved. Doctors and pharmacies should be aware and held accountable for over prescribing opioids.

3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?

There was a proposal to tax coal at 55 cents a ton as part of "Build Back Better." That would be a good temporary solution until a better funding mechanism is found. It could be rolled into Social Security and Medicare.

4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?

A great idea. One problem is that in many jurisdictions there is no way to track misconduct by officers. In Morgantown, we created a civilian police review commission, then we were sued by the F.O.P. and our commission was thrown out in court.

5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?

In West Virginia, it's hard to talk about the role of fossil fuels in climate change without getting slammed. We need to transition our economy away from coal and natural gas, and our cars from gasoline. In Morgantown, we helped a little by accepting a study showing we could reduce energy use (and taxpayer cost) by changing thermostats and light bulbs in city buildings. We need a national policy to help transition to renewable and solar power.

