Name: Michael "Mike" Seckman
Town of Residence: West Union
Education and degrees obtained: High school- EPA refridgeration license, HVAC tech license, journeyman electrician license, business and law license and HVAC contractor license
Occupation: HVAC technician
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
Bring manufacturing jobs back to West Virginia. If you put people back to work, you will have families rise out of poverty, less crime and less drug use
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
Securing our southern border stopping the flow of drugs into our communities, and again good paying jobs would solve a lot of our problems
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
Making sure these funds stay safe, secure and untouched. You make a promise to your people, you make sure that you keep that promise.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
I would support it, we all know that there are bad players in any group. With that said I 100% support our police, we should do everything in our power to support these heroes. You can't have safe communities without them
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
We are already leaning towards green energy, but I believe making sure our creeks and streams are clear of debris, and making sure our drainage systems are sized properly would drastically reduce these issues.