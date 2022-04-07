The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Rhonda Ann Hercules
Town of Residence: Wheeling, WV
Education and degrees obtained: Brooke High School 1986 West Liberty State College 150+ credit hours completed Biology major / chemistry minor; Medical laboratory techniques.
Occupation: Secretary of Operations for Ohio County Schools
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
To bring families out of poverty we must recover those thousands of factories that the Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations sent offshore, and bring manufacturing back to America. For decades our government has been conducting our nation from a globalist perspective. That is about to change. Our government should be like the very best parent, setting us up for success while allowing the achievement to belong to the individual. We have not had such a government in my lifetime. I hope to make that happen.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
The opioid crisis was intentional. All a part of the plan to bring our nation to ruin while pharmaceutical companies made billions. It is time to make big pharma accountable, and it will never be done by those in power now because they are complicit to the crime. Addictive substances should not be prescribed for prolonged use. I would like to see more data. Perhaps opioids should only be administered in a hospital. My family has suffered two deaths from overdose. Opioids will certainly be of the utmost importance to me, as well as making the culprits accountable. We need to get back to healing medicine, not a diet of pharmaceuticals.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
The tax on coal should be increased back to the levels of 2018. The fund also does not tax exported coal. The exported coal should be taxed at a higher rate than that for domestic use. Government should always support our miners.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
I have great respect for our peace officers and for our teachers, but there are some people in those professions that simply do not belong. For decades I have been saying that we need a national database of law enforcement as well as teachers, and the only reason we do not have one is because our government is corrupt. This is something that should have been done long ago, and the fact that it has never been approached just shows how little they care for America. Their minds are on other lands, not on ours. I believe that our government uses misconduct as a means to divide the people. This is why it is time to relieve ourselves of politicians, and replace them with honest, intelligent Americans. People who want to solve problems, not create them.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
Being a lifelong student of science, I would like to see the evidence before making any policy decisions on climate change. As it stands, I believe that it is a control mechanism involving energy. If the concern for our environment were genuine, we would be exploring our use of plastics and chemicals such as fertilizers.