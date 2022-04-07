The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Susan Buchser-Lochocki
Town of Residence: Morgantown
Education and degrees obtained: High School Diploma 1984 AP Art AP Math BFA, Parsons School of Design / New School for Social Research 1988 Illustration FEC Series 7 & 63 Licenses
Occupation(s): Various leadership roles in business and community organizations.
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
It's clear, welfare is not working.
Being a mother is a full-time job and needs to be treated that way, with a salary above poverty level, vacation time and benefits. Currently, mothers are forced to do the work as a hobby, because we must work one to three jobs to survive. Stay-at-home mothers are critical to raising happy, healthy humans who will contribute productively to the U.S.
Currently, we pay men to do the most manly thing, defend and protect.
The most womanly thing? To get pregnant, be pregnant, then to raise the new citizens until at least 18. We need mother's pay, with lifelong training and support.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
Expand the apprenticeship program. Start kids at the age of 14 thinking about a career, not drugs. They learn to be responsible. They start taking classes in fields that interest them, learn how to write a resume, cover letter, do well in a job interview, etc. Then, at 16, start two days a week school and three days a week work. Earn a salary, its learning by doing.
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4H and Mountaineering Clubs should help but should be run by the older kids. Adults can advise but its run by the kids for the younger kids. Art, music and poetry helps with difficult times, stress, anxiety, depression, etc...
We should legalize drugs. Take the term "street use" out of them. People like to get high, so let them. It's freedom. But teach them how to do it in a safe environment, responsibly.
Set up a Happiness Center. People can go and have an experience for a few hours or a weekend. Like a bar/motel experience. Doctors/nurses will be on hand to distribute drugs and help in an emergency. Dog and child care provided.
Also for those already addicted, work, rest and rehabilitation centers are needed.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
We need to pass fast a bill to add the tax back on to the sale of coal to cover this fund and keep it solvent. We need to also hold corporations responsible. They are not protecting their employees. Clearly the employees did not have the proper protection and the corporations did not put money aside in case of bankruptcy.
Sadly, this is called greed. It is not good.
Or, apparently there is a fund out there by the federal government for humanitarian aid. Maybe we should let the trust fund run out and take the $14 billion we found for Ukraine. USA first. Our citizens, our states are more important. i
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
Absolutely! This is needed for so many reasons. I can't believe we are living in 2022 and it's not already in place.
Perhaps we can go one step further and call on the Army National Guard to start acting as the police force in local villages and towns.
They are well trained, well paid and ready today. Then we just need them to report into a local database, problem solved. It's a good use of what we already have in place. I call it up-cycling the military.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
Not for nothing but 35 years ago they, the media, were talking about the hole in the ozone. Today they are pushing global warming.
Apparently the global warming is closing the hole in the ozone. It's nature taking care of herself and healing. So global warming is something we actually need right now to fix the hole.
However, we are killing our oceans and water ways to here are some ideas:
Cigarette butts, or really the filter, is a huge problem. If people will dispose of them properly we won't have as many forest fires, the oceans and waterways will be a little bit cleaner and animals won't die from eating them.
Plant trees so we can make more oxygen and use up some of the carbon.
Recycle, reuse, upcycle as much as possible. Less packaging material. Shop local. The U.S. and your children are worth it.