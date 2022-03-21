Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.

Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.

Name: Larry L. Rowe

Town of residence: Malden

Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor's, master's and law degrees from West Virginia University

Occupation: Attorney and historian

1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?

Universal broadband for remote work; new coalfield community development; enhanced tourism in east Kanawha County as a gateway to the New River Gorge Park

2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?

Yes, absolutely.

3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?

Reduce class sizes and pass pay increases significantly above inflation rates.

4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?

We need to fund the match grant programs passed this session for federal funds for coalfield community development, broadband and infrastructure.

5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?

Its time has come. Yes, I favor it.

