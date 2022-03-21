WV House 52 candidate: Larry L. Rowe (D) Mar 21, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rowe Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.Name: Larry L. RoweTown of residence: MaldenEducation and degrees obtained: Bachelor's, master's and law degrees from West Virginia UniversityOccupation: Attorney and historian1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?Universal broadband for remote work; new coalfield community development; enhanced tourism in east Kanawha County as a gateway to the New River Gorge Park 2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?Yes, absolutely.3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?Reduce class sizes and pass pay increases significantly above inflation rates.4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?We need to fund the match grant programs passed this session for federal funds for coalfield community development, broadband and infrastructure.5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?Its time has come. Yes, I favor it. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News "Hairspray" Tuesdat at Clay Center AP top story Hearing opens for Jackson with pointed comments from GOP AP top story Stocks edge lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020 On Retirement: Being tech savvy is a beneficial skill for retirees AP Duke tops MSU, into Sweet 16 in Coach K's final NCAA tourney AP Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend AP Jensen's late 3-pointer lifts Creighton to win over Iowa AP Coach K's last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans