Name: Chris Pritt
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: J.D., Ohio Northern University; M. P. A., Virginia Tech, B.A., West Virginia Wesleyan
Occupation: Lawyer
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Young people are more likely to stay if they have a job that pays well. So, we need to focus on creating the best possible environment for jobs. Capital flows where profit is the easiest. We can create this environment with lower taxes and getting rid of needless regulations. We also need to have an education system that is more closely aligned with the needs of job creators in West Virginia. This will result in more job creation and jobs with higher wages.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Current state law does not prohibit private employers from providing protections to their employees who fall within designated groups. Many companies in West Virginia have policies that provide for such protections. Also, federal statutory and case law, including the Bostock decision, already affords anti-discrimination protections to this group. Given the federal laws that exist, enacting legislation such as this would be an unnecessary expansion of government.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
We need to pass legislation to increase the salaries of educators such that their pay is similar to surrounding states.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Much of the solution must be done at the federal level. The terrain in West Virginia makes infrastructure much more expensive. We must also work to pass legislation that lifts barriers to entry into the market, including helping businesses that would compete for public projects. Having more market participants leads to lower bids, which means scarce infrastructure resources can be used for more projects.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
We are in a crisis with fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. Too many people are dying. We are seeing cannabis laced with fentanyl and other fatal controlled substances. State resources must only be used when targeted to significant societal problems and, to the extent a compelling public interest exists, having a state response that is proportionate. Other substances that are just as dangerous or arguably more dangerous, such as alcohol, are not illegal. Commercializing recreational cannabis will provide more protections to consumers by ensuring other substances are not contained within it. Commercialization will also free law enforcement time and resources to be utilized to address property crimes and violent crimes. Finally, commercialization will allow us to diversify the economy such that taxes, such as the income tax and personal property tax, can be reduced and eventually eliminated.