Name: John Luoni
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Swarthmore College; Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Tech
Occupation: Retired Professional Engineer
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
I would work on business-friendly policies and legislation that encourage businesses and entrepreneurs to locate and expand in West Virginia. Many young people leave the state because good-paying jobs are elsewhere. I also favor policies that emphasize and enhance the state’s recreation opportunities, outdoor parks and the low cost of living, which are keys to attracting young people. I would also promote policies to insure there are quality housing options for young people. I believe in making sure communities are nurturing for families with quality schools. This also means keeping areas free from crime by supporting the police and a justice system that is committed to keeping dangerous criminals locked up.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I am in favor of laws designed to make sure all West Virginians are free from discrimination based on sexual orientation. I also believe in fairness and common sense, so I would protect women by restricting participation in women’s sports to biological females.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
I would encourage signing bonuses and increased pay for teachers in subject areas in short supply. I would seek legislation to make it less burdensome and reduce the red tape involved to get college-educated persons to move into the teaching field to help fill the gaps. I would also favor legislation to help our border counties recruit teachers by making pay high enough to attract new teachers to come into West Virginia and to keep and encourage current teachers to stay in West Virginia.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
I strongly support fast-tracking the use of the $6 billion designated for West Virginia from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for these infrastructure issues. I would also encourage the use of ARP funds and the budget surplus for this purpose. I would also move to fast-track funds for better roads and road maintenance. We need to be more proactive about road quality. Too many roads have dangerous potholes and many roads are covered with patches, which is a poor way to handle deteriorating road surfaces with multiple potholes. I would target those counties and neighborhoods with poor drinking water for high-quality water treatment facilities and expand water lines into unserved areas. I would demand a thoroughly developed plan with clear timelines for Broadband expansion, targeting the specific areas in the state where it is most needed.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am concerned that full legalization of recreational cannabis would cause a number of problems. First, the dangers of marijuana are often hidden. Like tobacco, marijuana smoke contains a number of dangerous carcinogens. In addition to lung damage, marijuana also causes brain damage. It can lead to atrial fibrillation in the heart. It is a gateway drug to other more addictive drugs. Since West Virginia already has high levels of drug addiction, legalizing a gateway drug seems extremely unwise.