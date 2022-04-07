The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Julien Aklei
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BA in Religious Studies, University of Virginia
Occupation: Musician & Astrologer
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
First, change the culture so leaving the state is no longer seen as an accomplishment. Teach kids to view West Virginia as a land of untapped opportunity. Because it is.
Secondly, make West Virginia fertile ground for up and coming industries such as cryptocurrency. This could be done by facilitating access to Starlink in rural areas and modernizing laws to make the state crypto-friendly.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Women have the right to female-only spaces- bathrooms, locker rooms, prisons, sports etc. It wasn’t long ago that feminists fought for the exact rights we are now losing.
We should never be told to prioritize men’s feelings above our own safety and well-being. This is so wrong.
But obviously, no one should discriminate against others based on sexual orientation or not aligning with gender norms.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
Now that we live in the information age with so much knowledge accessible online, schools could focus more on training people for jobs and real life success. A person can learn French at any age, but allowing people to come out of high school ready to begin a lucrative career would boost the economy and keep students more engaged.
It would also expand the scope of who could serve as a teacher since you could have professionals from various fields teaching on a part-time basis and students doing internships as well.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Broadband- Starlink. Subsidizing Starlink access in remote areas would be way more effective than running wires everywhere.
Roads- Would like to understand how the Roads to Prosperity money was spent.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Undecided. The reasoning behind legalization is sensible. But would West Virginia be a better place if more people were stoned? As a musician who has seen the impact of marijuana on otherwise decent brains, the thought makes me cringe.