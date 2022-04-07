The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Candidates who have not received a questionnaire may email a request for one to digital@hdmediallc.com, listing name, candidacy and phone number.
Name: Mike Pushkin
Town of residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Studied English at WVU
Occupation: Taxi Driver/Musician
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
The biggest problem affecting so many other issues in our state is the mass exodus of young people. For far too long they have been our biggest export. While making any decision, the legislators should be asking ourselves, "Will this keep young people in WV?" and "Will this attract young people to our state?"
One good idea that was introduced is the "Stay in State Tax Credit." That is a tax credit to offset student loan debt for recent graduates who stay in West Virginia.
The very least we could do is refrain from running regressive "culture war" bills that do nothing but harm the image of our state. One thing we've learned from COVID is that many jobs can be done remotely. That puts our state in direct competition with every other state to attract and retain young people. We should drop the divisive legislation and focus on improving quality of life. Fix the roads, expand broadband access, fund public education. I'm also in favor of full legalization of cannabis for adult use.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I have been lead sponsor of legislation to add "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the State's Human Rights Act. This is not a difficult question for me. I don't believe anyone should be fired or evicted simply because of who they are.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
The first thing we must do to attract and retain teachers in West Virginia is to offer them competitive salaries and benefits with neighboring states. The least we could do is stop running bills that harm the profession. We've seen bills to censor them in the classroom, limit the grievance process, and simply make it harder for them to do their important job. Unfortunately, some of these bad ideas have become laws. The privatization of public funds through school vouchers and unlimited, unregulated virtual charters and "pod schools" will eventually defund our public school system and make it even more difficult to attract people to the profession. Great schools for all our children need to be a top priority if we are to invest in the state's future.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
We have a unique opportunity in these coming years to make real improvements to infrastructure, largely due to the Biden Administration and Congress passing the Infrastructure Act and the American Rescue Plan. This state will likely see billions in federal funding to improve roads, water, and broadband. It is the role of the Legislature to make sure it is spent responsibly and we get the most out of this investment.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I've always been in favor of full legalization of cannabis for adult use. While I would never condone the use of any mind or mood altering substance, I believe adults should be able to make that determination for themselves regarding cannabis.