Name: Devin Casey
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: Marshall University BBA major in management, minor in economics
Occupation: General Contractor
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
I support policy that will reduce higher education costs in our state's public colleges and universities for students willing to enter the workforce in West Virginia upon graduation. These incentives help more students become educated with little to no debt. Requiring students taking advantage of these deals to remain and work in West Virginia for a number of years helps to reduce population decline and “brain drain," losing our best and brightest to other places.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I believe all people should be protected against discrimination and will support laws that achieve this.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
I will work to find revenue in the state budget to increase funding for West Virginia public education. Increasing teacher pay will help recruit and retain qualified educators. If elected to the Legislature I will leave no stone unturned to find the funding to resolve this emergency situation.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Infrastructure improvement in West Virginia should be completed by West Virginia workers and West Virginia companies. This will ensure quality of work and accountability for safety now and in the future. Folks who are invested in our communities are concerned about our safety and will ensure our tax dollars are spent efficiently. Hiring local skilled labor for infrastructure improvements is good economic policy.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I support the full legalization of recreational cannabis.