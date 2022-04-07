The Charleston Gazette-Mail is publishing 2022 election candidates' submitted responses to questionnaires.
Name: Kayla Young
Town of Residence: South Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BA in Multidisciplinary Studies: Political Science, Communications, Public Relations
Occupation: Small Business Organizer. Former Chef/Owner of Eggs Will Roll.
1. Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
We must diversify our economy in West Virginia and create more opportunities for young people to stay. One thing we can do is create competitive pay and hiring practices for our own state employees, as we will soon have a silver wave of retirement. I sponsored legislation the past two years to create the “stay in state” program for repaying student loans for those who choose to stay in West Virginia. We can also broaden childcare opportunities for those who want to have families in West Virginia, as we have many childcare deserts. We can expand access to capital for young entrepreneurs to create businesses here. These solutions aren’t new, they require a shift in our focus and actually trusting and listening to what young people in our state want and need.
2. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I do support anti-discrimination protections. We should be protecting our vulnerable West Virginians, and it’s another common sense example of how we can be a forward-thinking state. Nearly all Fortune 100 companies demand anti-discrimination and its past time for us to step up. Every West Virginian deserves protection at their workplaces, their homes and in our state.
3. What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
The first thing we can do for teachers is RESPECT THEM. We must let them teach, and create quality work environments. Incremental pay raises have been a start, but we are still not paying our educators and school service personnel enough. We must start with finding a permanent fix to paying for PEIA, and keeping rates low for our teachers and state employees. A student loan forgiveness program for teachers would help to combat the shortage. We must fund our education systems so teachers don’t have to fundraise or pay out of pocket for supplies for their classroom. Teachers are preparing our future leaders and we don’t give them enough support to do so.
4. West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Thankfully with the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act that passed in 2021, West Virginia will see nearly $7 Billion dollars coming to us for infrastructure. It’s critical that we spend this money wisely for roads, bridges, broadband, mitigating climate change and plugging orphaned wells throughout our state. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get it right, and we must provide our diligent constitutional oversight to ensure the dollars are being spent properly. One thing we can do is communicate often and work closely with our counties and cities to get the best return on our investments. We can find gaps in service from the past years like orphaned bridges and last mile internet connections and come up with innovative solutions.
5. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I support the full legalization of recreational cannabis for several reasons. Our medical cannabis is underway and it’s working. Having traveled to places like Colorado and the District of Columbia, it’s incredibly clear that legalized recreational cannabis does not wreak havoc on communities. Decriminalization is an excellent way to lower crime and jail populations in our state, and legalization is a great way to bring in excess tax revenue. We know that the punitive measures disproportionally affect Communities of Color, and we have the power to end them all together. Additionally, full legalization can help underinsured/uninsured Mountaineers with medical problems who may not want to use traditional pharmaceuticals. I recognize there must be an attitude shift for folks that have traditionally seen cannabis as a "hard drug" because it has been illegal for so long and has been seen as a gateway drug in the minds of many; I hope further education, conversation, and openness can help with that mental shift.